Rivers Clinch NWPL Title As Minister Vows To Back Women Football

Rivers Angels have emerged champions of the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) following a 1-0 victory over Confluence Queens of Lokoja in yesterday’s final at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Cecilia Nku scored the only goal in the second minute of the match to earn Rivers Angels the tournament’s N3m prize money as well as a trip to Spain courtesy a La Liga partnership with the NWPL.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, watched the keenly contested final, lauded the skills displayed by Nigerian female footballers and promised more support for female football in the country.

“The question should be, with this level of professional skills we have seen on display, today, what would the Ministry do more to help them? I am impressed by what I have seen today.

We have seen female professional football at its best, we’ve seen the exhibition of talents, we know some of our footballers are headed for the Professional League outside of this country, all I can say is that the Ministry would partner with NWPL to see how we can get sponsorship to support them to do better,” Dare Vowed.

Speaking on the Nigeria Professional Football League which commenced, yesterday, Dare expressed delight with the commencement of the domestic league after two false starts, saying the issues bedeviling the league will be dealt with.

“We will meet with all the key stakeholders before end of November to start to draw strategic plans on how to improve the domestic league. Like I said earlier, it is very critical, it is the engine room of our football development and that’s where we produce our professional players that can go abroad. So we are going to pay close attention, working with the NFF and other stakeholders to isolate the issues and deal with them.

The minister in a statement by his media aid, Kola Daniel, reiterated his Ministry’s commitment to supporting other sports.

“We started out by making a declaration to support other sports. I have watched Football games, I have watched badminton games, I have watched handball games, I have been to basketball games and I have also been to athletics. That shows our clear direction, it signposts where we are headed and in the coming months in terms of resources we will make sure we provide resources and support through private funding. We will support virtually every critical sports, about 11 of them where this country has competitive edge, particularly I have the Olympics in sight Tokyo 2020”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

