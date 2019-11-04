NEWS
Rotary Donates Drugs, Others To Nasarawa Community
The Rotary Club, Central Business District (CBD), Abuja has donated anti-malaria drugs, mosquito nets, sanitary pads and mama kits to residents of Gidan-Gimba community, in Karu local government of Nasarawa State.
The president of the club, Mrs Yelwa Abubakar, while distributing the materials during the weekend said that it was part of activities for the three-day Rotary family health day and AIDS prevention.
She said that they also conducted hepatitis, HIV and malaria test for the residents and those who tested positive were referred to the general hospital.
According to her, “We also gave them paracetamol, malaria drugs, mama kit for women who delivered their babies at home”.
“We decided to assist families as a way to mark the day.”
Abubakar said that other items distributed included antiseptics, mosquitoes’ nets and multivitamins.
The past assistant Governor, Rotary club Abuja, Rotarian Evelyn Onyilo, said that part of their mandate was to impact on communities.
“This is because we know there are challenges like health, poverty and lack of basic amenities, “she said.
Onyilo said that the club gave health lectures on hygiene, clean environment among others.
Alhaji Danjuma Audi, the village head of Gidan-Gimba, said the club member had done a lot for his community.
He advised other Nigerians to extend a hand of kindness to the less privileged in the society.
