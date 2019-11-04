Scores Killed As NAF Destroys ISWAP Hideout In Borno

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists’ hideout and neutralized some of their fighters at Arrinna Ciki on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

This feat was achieved during air strikes conducted on 1 and 2 November 2019, sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists were using the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks against its forces.

The Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the air strike on 1 November was initiated when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, on confirmatory reconnaissance mission, spotted some ISWAP vehicles under some trees in the area.

Accordingly, he noted the ATF scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location, recording successful strikes to immobilize the vehicles.

He said in a similar vein, a follow-up attack was executed on 2 November after significant activity was observed in another part of the settlement.

The statement explained that the ATF detailed it attack aircraft to engage the identified areas resulting in the destruction of some terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralization of some of their fighters.

He therefore restated that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

