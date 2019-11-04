Swimming: FCT Aquatic Association Begins Grassroots Talent Hunt

Determined to change the fortune of swimming and compete favourably in major national and international competitions, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Aquatic Association has begun to scout for talents at the grassroots.

Part of this strategy was the maiden Swim Nigeria Annual Swimming Championship (SNASC) held over the weekend at the Swimming Pool of Blucabana, Abuja.

According to the chairperson of the FCT Aquatic Association, Arc Duru Nkoye, her association in collaboration with Swim Nigeria introduced the ‘Swim Nigeria Annual Swimming Championship’ among schools in FCT, with a view to select talented swimmers that will be trained to represent FCT and Nigeria at major international competitions in the future.

Nkoye added that SNASC which featured 120 swimmers between 8 to 18-years of age, from 15 primary and secondary schools in FCT, was borne out of the need to build strong swimming team for FCT and Nigeria, both in the underage and junior categories to meet the standard of the yearly national and international swimming competitions and also promote swimming as a sport at the grassroots level.

“We see there is a need to develop swimming at the grassroots in FCT and Nigeria in general. The only way to achieve that is to get swimmers at the grassroots to compete together, select the best ones and train them to stardom.

“So, we are partnering with Swim Nigeria to ensure that we are able to get the best grassroots swimmers and train them to become best swimmers that can represent FCT and Nigeria at the Olympic”.

“As an association, we are working hard to ensure that FCT is represented in every swimming competition including the National Youths Games (NYG). We are working hard to get it right in FCT and the impression from this competition shows that FCT has swimmers that can be groomed to become the best swimmers in the world. They have good stroke, skill and good body system, which means that if they are properly trained, we will get the best out of them that will represent Nigeria at any international competitions including Olympic Games,” Nkoye stated.

She said the event which also featured foreign nationals was part of the strategy to measure FCT’s swimmers and get the best out of them.

“The only way you can test yourself is when you compete with other people. So, we decided to bring foreign nationals to compete so that we measure our own swimmers and prepare them for the task ahead.”

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports on sideline of the event, founder, Swim Nigeria and vice chairman of FCT Aquatic Association, Disi Jimmy Celio, said that the championship will be an annual event and the next edition will hold at the Swimming Complex of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on a large scale compare to this year’s edition.

The one-day competition, considered as the best aquatic grassroots championship in Nigeria, saw participating kids compete for medals in different categories namely butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke, freestyle, mix free relay, free relay and mix medley relay and in different age categories. Medals were presented to the winners, 1st runners up and 2nd runners respectively at the end of the event.

