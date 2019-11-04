There Are No Evil Spirits In Govt House, Awka – Obiano

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, yesterday, stated that there are no evil spirits in the Government House, Awka.

The governor made the clarification in reaction to a statement credited to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, who was alleged to have said during a prayer session by the Diocese of the Niger (Anglican Communion) for God’s intervention in the affairs of the state.

The chief press secretary (CPS) to the state governor, Mr James Eze, in a statement yesterday dismissed the report, describing it as “totally untrue, mischievous and misleading.”

“Our attention has been drawn to the false and malicious report in the media attributed to the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, claiming that evil spirits had invaded Government House, Awka.

“That report is totally untrue, mischievous and misleading. It should therefore be ignored by the general public.

“The first thing to note is that Governor Obiano was not anywhere near the venue of the Prayer Rally event where the report claimed the statement was made.

“The second thing is that investigation has shown that the comment is a mischievous interpretation of a prayer point raised by Rt Rev. Prosper Amah of Ogbaru Diocese of the Anglican Communion while praying against the challenges facing the nation in general and Anambra State in particular with reference to the recent petrol tanker fire outbreaks.

“Bishop Amah said the prayer during the annual Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS) held at Ekwueme square, Awka, directly ascribing the spate of fire disasters to the manipulations of evil spirits and some evil people in the society.

“He observed that no place was spared of evil as there were evil people everywhere, even in government. But at no time in his prayer did he make any reference to evil spirits inhabiting the Government House Awka.

“Following the thread of Bishop Amah’s prayer therefore, the Secretary to the Government of Anambra State (SSG) Prof Solo Chukwulobelu who represented the Governor at the event, enjoined the Church to pray against those planning evil for Anambra State,” he said.

