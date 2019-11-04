UNDEDSS Rejects FG’s Proposed Amendment To Nat’l Inland Waterways, NDDC Acts

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) on Monday announced that the region would not accept the proposed amendments to the National Inland Waterways, Act; and the Act setting up the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement by its Executive Secretary, Mr Tony Uranta in Lagos, UNDEDSS also rejected in its entirety, the re-submission of the list of nominees to the Board of the NDDC which showed the Presidency’s brazen disregard for the Rule of Law”.

“We can no longer continue this way. Fundamental injustices by the Federal Government of Nigeria, including the Federal Executive’s present attempt to breach both the Land Use Act and NDDC Act.

UNDEDSS, a coalition of Niger Delta Civil Society Groups, condemned the attempt, by this Presidency, to force these unacceptable developments that threatened both the existence of the Niger Delta, and its peaceful coexistence with other Nigerians

“The proposed amendment to the NIWA Act is RUGA by other methods, and we reject it in its totality,” Uranta averred.

“For there to be a peacefully united Nigeria,” continued the UNDEDSS Scribe, “the NIWA Act Amendment Bill must be withdrawn forthwith, and the FGN must stop trying to behave as if Nigeria is a feudal or unitary entity, or that this is North Korea! We refuse to continue this way. Nigeria is a federal country.

“If the Rule of Law is threatened by the Government itself, can anybody fault the rise of a state of anarchy, or fault people wondering what value is the country to any citizen or federating unit?”

“In like manner, the Niger Delta peoples’ position regarding the insensitivity exhibited by the President in resubmitting to the Senate, the same names as nominees for the NDDC Board is that this dismissal of the need to obey the law or hearken to our legitimate demands is highly insulting to the region,” Uranta said.

UNDEDSS further stated that the NDDC Act, thus the Rule of Law, stipulated that the positions of NDDC Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer/MD must be rotated around the region’s petroleum production states according to the alphabetical order of the states’ names.

“Providentially, according to the alphabetical order of the states’ names, and going by the law and the tradition to date, the next Chairman of the Board and Managing Director must come from Delta State, following the established system of rotation,” he said.

To critics who may wonder if Delta State would not be wrongly favoured, Uranta said that, “there is nothing in the NDDC Act stipulating that both Chairman and CEO cannot come from any one state. And, if the Act is not amended going forward, this phenomenon, of both Chairman and MD being from same state, will play out again in 2079 for Akwa Ibom, 2107 for Rivers, and 2119 for Bayelsa.”

Finally Uranta declared support for the Interim Team put in place by the Federal Government, and also of the plan to carry out an audit of the NDDC; but cautions that it would not be in the developmental interest of the region to bog the intervention agency down with a wholesale audit covering from its creation in 2001.

“Why not commence with, say, an audit that covers the last two Boards’ tenures? In our baying for blood, let us not bog down the agency with only audits, such that the need to implant future best practices and expedite the development of the region, which corruption has gravely worked against in the past?”

“However, should the FGN decide to audit, from 1999, every Ministry, Department and Agency, we demand, alongside the NDDC, the audit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the National Ports Authority (NPA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) etc. And, if not, why not?”

“We refuse to continue to be treated as the whipping dogs of a Nigeria that everybody knows has been corrupt ab initio. Probe all. This is a federal republic, not a feudal sovereignty! We cannot continue this way,” the UNDEDSS Scribe added.

