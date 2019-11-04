USAID Dole Out $160.5m To Support Nigerian Healthcare Sector In 2018

The United State Congress through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), allocated the sum of $160.5 million, representing 35 per cent of the overall (USAID) 2018 budget of $462 million, to support the Nigerian Health sector in 2018.

This figure includes $70 million from the US President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), but does not include $209 million for HIV/AIDS from the US President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

A document, made available to LEADERSHIP revealed that from the $160.5 million, $70,000,000, representing 43.61 per cent, was allocated for malaria prevention and treatment in Nigeria.

Maternal and child health engulfed $50,000,000, representing 31.2 per cent; Family Planning and reproductive health engulfed $37,000,000, representing 23.1 percent and nutrition got $3,500,000, representing 2.1 percent.

The supervisory development outreach and communications specialist, USAID/Nigeria, Richard Taylor, at the 2019 Health Journalism Seminar, organised by the United States Consulate General in Lagos, said since 2010, the PMI has distributed 26 million bed nets, 23 million test kits, 52 million treatment courses, and 14 million doses of medication for pregnant women.

The result, according to Taylor is the 36 percent reduction in mortality in kids under five, according to the Malaria Indicator Survey 2015.

On Reproductive, Newborn and child health, the communication specialist said the USAID work has reached more than 60 million Nigerians with life save services, skill health workers and access to quality medicines, vaccines, medical facilities, and family planning products.

“In 2018, USAID tested two million people for HIV and put 55,000 of 69,000 positive on treatment; provides 285,000 HIV-positive with life-saving therapy, and continues to supply Nigeria with HIV test kits and medicines.

“The organization also provides care and support for more than 500,000 orphaned or otherwise affected by HIV and counselling, livelihoods assistance helps reintegrate these young victims of the HIV epidemic into communities,” he added

Nigeria has the second-highest TB burden in Africa (South Africa is first), and seventh in the world, says Taylor, adding that the USAID links adults and children to health services for diagnosis and treatment and has provided more than 400 testing machines to hospitals.

Since 2015, USAID has procured close to $900 million in commodities to treat HIV, TB, malaria, and family planning and awareness and the demand for knowledge of healthy behaviors is pivotal to the success of USAID programming, he added.

Speaking on the USAID health priorities in 2019 and beyond, Taylor said the organization plans to end preventable maternal and child deaths; improve the nutritional status of pregnant women and children under 5.

Others are to reduce unmet need for family planning; reduce HIV prevalence among most-at-risk populations and strengthening the Nigerian health systems

Public Affairs officer, US Consulate, Russell Brooks, said the US government goal is to improve the health systems of Nigerians, hence the reason it’s spent a lot to assist Nigerians in ensuring that they have access to quality healthcare without barriers.

He said, “Majority of our efforts here in Nigeria, are seen in the health sector, because we are directly responsible for saving lives.”

Meanwhile, Ayo Adebusoye, while applauding USAID for its giant support to the Nigerian health sector, called on the government, private sectors and philanthropists to man up and take full control of the sector because there have been raising concerns over what will happen afterwards when the funding dries up.

Adebusoye, while speaking with LEADERSHIP, said according to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) workforce alliance case study, “the health indicators for Nigeria are among the worst in the world” as the country shoulders 10 per cent of the global disease burden.

Citing an example, Adebusoye said in 2018, there was an agreed formula between Global Alliance for Vaccines Initiative (GAVI) and the Nigerian Government, where a funding gap of N4.4 billion from government was needed to fully fund the 2018 immunization programme in the country.

According to the 2018 Nigeria Immunization Budget Scorecard, published by the Community Health and Research (CHR), Adebusoye said N30,805,000,000 was required to fund the 2018 immunization programme in Nigeria.

“GAVI planned to contribute N14 billion, while Nigerian government was expected to contribute the counterpart fund of N16.7 billion. Looking at the 2018 approved immunization budget, only N12.3 billion was allocated to immunization programme in the country.

“The breakdown of the 2018 approved immunization budget is as follow: N8,895,468,504 was allocated to procurement of routine vaccines and operational cost.

“N1,204,190,831 was allocated to Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), N540,000,000 was allocated to procurement of non polio SIA vaccine and device for operational cost.

“N1,500,000,000 was allocated to procurement of outbreak (Emergency) response vaccine devices and operational cost, N174,574,043 was allocated to procurement of Hajj vaccines.

“An additional budget of N31,800,000 was allocated to acquisition of Recombinant DNA technology for the local production of vaccines (HPV, Hipatitis B and C and pediatric vaccines) and N6,002,000 was also allocated to review the nations HIV vaccine plan,” he added.

The dependence on donor funding always create an insufficient solution when sustained projects end, says Adebusoye, adding that relinquishing financing for the health to donors pose lots of problem. “I need to say that donor funding is short-term and most of the projects have a lifespan,” he added.

He said the implication of this is that in the event of cessation of funding for these developmental programmes, the consequences for health system will be dire.

To avert that, Adebusoye said there is need for more investments in the health sector not just from government and foreign aid organisations, but also the private sector and philanthropists.

In his reaction, Project director, CHR, Dr. Aminu Magashi, said the federal government needs to scale-up plans towards fund mobilization for immunization.

He said, “In times of scares resources for health, it is advised that the Nigerian government should begin to plan on how to commence local production of some of the vaccines needed in Nigeria to reduce the funding burden and also improve private-public partnership for immunization financing in Nigeria.”

In the same vein, the former head and director, communications department, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Mr Eugene Ivase said Nigeria faces an enormous funding gap for the immunization programme due to the cost of additional vaccines, expanding birth cohort, loss of funding following GAVI graduation and insufficient budgetary allocation to vaccines.

To fill the gap, Ivase said Nigeria needs to secure progressively more money for its vaccine program starting from N29 Billion in 2016 and rising to an estimated N63 Billion by 2020.

He said “The Government of Nigeria (GoN) through the NPHCDA has made significant progress in Routine Immunization (RI). However, without adequate funding for vaccines the RI system will experience setbacks by way of stock-outs that will lead to deaths from vaccine preventable diseases.”

