WLF, Heritage Africa Sign Pact To Promote Kung Fu Culture in Africa

Organisers of Wu Li Feng (WLF), the biggest martial arts competition have signed an agreement with Nigeria’s cultural and creativity hub, Heritage Africa as part of efforts promote youth engagement, physical fitness through combat sports, creativity, and cultural exchange in Nigeria-China relations,

This is following the Nigeria’s Exclusive Right To Host Continental Headquarters of WLF First Kung Fu Mega Fight May Hold in February-March, 2020.

Speaking on the plans to storm the Nigerian market with its fiesta of combat sports and entertainment, Head of the WLF Delegation to Africa Mr Shengli Henry, said the intervention would be taken a cue from the massive exchange, which is already taking place between Nigeria and the Chinese.

Kung Fu, the unique and exciting martial arts sport, which used to be popular in Nigeria in the early 1980s is projected to make a comeback through the programmes being planned by WLF in Nigeria.

The WLF which is a martial arts competition televised by China’s Henan Television is said to be the longest running martial arts program in China.

The benefits of Kung Fu, according to the WLF Africa delegation head Mr Henry said it could be used for self-defense, and to motivate people to work on themselves for good bodies and better health.

“Kung Fu can help you protect yourself and your family, and you will get confidence when you are strong enough. So this programme WLF is bringing to Nigeria is for the young people and for children. I think it is good for us to use the platform of the WLF to introduce our most important cultures to each other.

“In the short term, we will be bringing the WLF most famous Kung Fu match to Nigeria; Nigeria will be the headquarters of the WLF in the whole of Africa because Nigeria is the most powerful country on the continent, not just now, but even in the future; I have strong confidence about this. We are working to make the first fighting happen next year, may be in February or March.” he said

He noted that , it was important for these cultural exchanges to happen so as to get Nigerians and Chinese to know one another better, and explore the possibilities of their commonalities.

“and when you talk about Africa, the first image is very dangerous; people think about problems and disease. That it is why it is very important for us to work through cultural exchange to show the real Africa to China. China has 1.5 billion people, but less than one percent of that population has the experience of traveling to Africa. We therefore need to show our countries to each other. For Africa too, there is a need to know that the Chinese are not only out for business; there are other important things we are bringing into our relationship with Africa.

“I want these two peoples to know each other better; may be the challenge is the language because most of the Chinese don’t speak English, and most of the people in Africa do not speak Chinese. Yet, most people can understand Kung Fu because the fighting is not as a result of hate; it is a fight that promotes friendship. The beauty of Kung Fu is that it gives a better body and health, and you can use the skill to protect your family.”

He continued: “You know there is a lot of Chinese people in Nigeria, and there are also many Nigerians in China. The relationship is very warm between the two countries and Nigeria is a good friend of China. A lot of people think Chinese people only come to Nigeria for business. That is not always the case; there are so many things we can do together in the area of culture exchange,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman of Heritage Africa, Moses Ayom enthused that with the WLF partnership coming on stream, Nigeria would reap massive benefits in the areas of job creation, as well as boosting the local economy.

Mr Ayom, who recently bagged the prestigious recognition from the Chinese government due to his commitment to the promotion of Nigeria-China cultural interface, has continued to advocate that beyond the traditional areas of trade, Nigeria should leverage culture and creativity in its relationship with China. The Heritage Africa helmsman warned that with export of crude oil posing a serious challenge to Nigeria’s revenue projections, initiatives which explore the creative streak and talents of Nigerians would be critical to the nation’s survival.

“Creativity is something we have as black people, and we must tap it; if we can tap just 5 percent of the creative wealth, which is around us, we will not need oil money. This is what this partnership is about; it comes from the fact that we have a huge population of young people who can take up Kung Fu, and reap the many benefits, not just economically, but in terms of good health and well being.”

It is imperative to note that since 2007 the Kung Fu competition has become more international in nature, bringing in more challengers from other countries and filming bouts abroad, including in Germany, New Zealand and in the United States.

In 2013, the competition was ranked among the top 100 most viewed satellite and cable television programs in China. With Nigeria leading the way as the biggest market on the African continent, WLF and its partner, Heritage Africa are exploring the possibilities of tapping the huge opportunities for the brand in the areas of combat sports, cultural exchange, movie production and job creation.

With projections that the very first WLF-styled competition could hold in Nigeria early next year, organizers are already making preparations to get the events underway.

Much of this preparatory stage involves designing programmes, which would engage the Nigerian combat sports and entertainment market. Already, Nigeria has won the exclusive right to host the continental headquarters of the WLF, just as an imposing edifice in the highbrow Cadastral zone in Kado District has been picked to host the secretariat.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

