Appeal Court Sacks House Majority Leader, Doguwa

The Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday sacked the House Majority Leader and a member representing Tudun- Wada/Doguwa Constituency in Kano State, Alhassan Doguwa.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the House Majority Leader, the third-ranking member of the House of Representatives as the winner of the February 23, National Assembly election.

But the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yusha’u Salisu dragged Doguwa of the All Progressives Congress before the Kano State National and State Assemblies Election Petitions Tribunal.

On September 5, 2019, the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the PDP, challenging the election of Doguwa

However, while delivering a unanimous judgement yesterday, Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie of the Appellate Court, wondered how the tribunal came to the conclusion that the opposition party, PDP, and its candidate failed to prove their case.

Justice Adefope-Okojie, therefore, set aside the judgement saying the entire process of the election was marred by irregularities.

The court also held that the entire election could not stand and the Independent National Electoral Commission omitted other parties from the final declaration of results.

It said the electoral umpire made a substantial breach writing report of only two parties out of the 53 parties that participated in the election in its form EC8(ll)E.

Consequently, the Appellate Court ordered the INEC to conduct a fresh election in the entire constituency within 90 days.

