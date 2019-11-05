BUSINESS
Ban On Importation Of Barley Malt Saves Nigeria $500m Annually – Onu
The federal government has revealed the nation saves $500 million annually from the ban placed on the importation of barley malt for various purposes into the country.
This minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, made this known during his presentation at the Course 28 organised by the National Defence College, at the weekend, in Abuja.
Onu said the ministry’s discovery through one of its parastatals, Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIRRO), Oshodi, that sorghum was a better substitute for barley have saved the nation millions of dollars.
“In the 80’s, Nigeria spent more than $500 million dollars importing barley malt for the breweries, but FIRRO, Oshodi in collaboration with other institutes have developed over 250 technologies towards supporting the agro allied sub-sector of the economy.
“Their research findings indicated that sorghum was a better substitute to the imported barley malt for brewing, banning of imported barley malt by the Federal Government had saved the country huge foreign exchange,” he said.
He further said the ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with one of the leading confectionery companies in the country, (NASCO FOOD NIG LTD), to produce high nutrient density biscuits, as a way of converting research results into products and services towards job and wealth creation in the country.
Onu added that the ministry operates technology incubation centres in most of the states in the country towards encouraging the development of Micro, and Small Enterprises hinged on utilizing research results, inventions and innovations of Nigerians, saying the centres provide support services to young entrepreneurs.
