Bayelsa Guber Poll Will Be Free, Fair – Dickson

The Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson at the weekend assured the people of the State on the peaceful conduct of a free and fair governorship election come November 16th, 2019. He declared that God would not allow those who do not mean well for the state to assume the reins of governance.

Dickson, who led prominent personalities within and outside the country to observe his valedictory state annual Thanksgiving Service, expressed gratitude to God for finding him worthy to be used as an instrument to engender peace, stability and appreciable development to the state.

He expressed optimism that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri, would emerge victorious in the election through a free, fair, peaceful and credible process.

The governor who emphasized the importance of thanksgiving urged the clergy and the people to sustain their prayers and support for the state.

Highlighting some of the achievements of his administration, Dickson thanked God for giving him the wisdom to institute the State Annual Thanksgiving Day Celebration by law to give God His proper place.

According to him, critical infrastructure such as roads, health facilities, the airport, educational facilities and public buildings including the Ecumenical centre are some of the lofty projects that has elevated the status of Yenagoa, the state capital.

His said; “The forthcoming elections will be free, fair and credible and our candidate, Senator Douye Diri will win the election. This is the only way we can continue the developmental path taken by me.

“It’s been eight years that we started this and I thank God for using me as an instrument to serve the people of Bayelsa. It is a great honour. He used me to build this Ecumenical Centre.I want to thank you all, the men women and youths of this state who keyed into my policies and we pray that those who want to destroy this state do not get there.”

In his goodwill message, the general overseer of the Royal House of Grace International Church, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, described the forthcoming election as a contest between good and promoters of evil in Bayelsa.

He said that Dickson’s administration was the first to break the jinx of truncated administrations since the commencement of democratic governance in the state.

Aggrey noted that the election was not just about Bayelsa State but also about the future of the Ijaw nation.

The Clergy who praised Governor Dickson for laying a solid foundation for the worship of God called on Bayelsa electorates to vote for a leader that would continue with the path of development of the Dickson’s administration.

