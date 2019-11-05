Border Closure: Operator Calls For Cargo Evacuation At Seaports

As the federal government ontinues the enforcement of land border ban on importation and exportation at land borders, container terminal operator at the Lagos Port, APMT has called on importers and clearing agents to clear their cargoes from the seaports due to rise in container volume.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday by the management of the terminal operator, APM Terminal said refusal to clear cargoes at the terminal will lead to high yard density which will occasion vessels queue at the terminal.

The terminal operator further acknowledged that the government policy on border closure had led to increase in the volume of cargoes at the terminal.

“We have recently experienced a substantial increase in volume of containers arriving through the seaports. This positive development can be attributed to various positive government policies such as improvement in the implementation of Ease of Doing Business policy, the Agriculture Promotion Policy and closure of land borders to curtail smuggling activities amongst others.

“However, if these containers are not cleared by customers soon enough, this volume increase could lead to high yard density which could impact berthing of vessels resulting in vessel queues. We are anticipating further improvement in throughput ahead of Christmas and year end.

“We therefore urge all the relevant stakeholders and the wider port community to ensure timely delivery of containers in an effective manner without compromising government’s policies and procedures,’’ the statement read in part.”

