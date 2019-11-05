Brace Up To End Insurgency, Army Commander Charges Troops

The Commander, 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has charged soldiers to brace up to end insurgency in the country.

Lagbaja, who stressed that the insurgents must not be allowed to claim other territories, added that resilience must be upheld.

The Commander stated this during the 2 Brigade Officers Training Day held at 6 Battalion Officers Mess Wellington Bassey, Igbawa, Akwa Ibom State, yesterday.

Logistics is good, but it will always be inadequate, every stakeholder has a role to play in ending insurgency and you (soldiers) constitute the critical stakeholder.

So, we must be resilient to end it. It is not about looking up to the authority, we need to change our mindset in fighting insurgency.

When you go with the mindset, that the authority must do it all, then we may fail but

when you go with the mindset that we will defeat them, then we will succeed.

We are trying to build a resilience in you to end insurgency. "There must be balance both from the Government, Military and the People. We, as soldiers must fight to end insurgency," he said.

He warned against saboteurs, stressing that all hands be on deck to end war. The Commander also stressed that the dynamics of modern approach to crises management called for close cooperation between all the agencies and stakeholders.

It is in the light of this that the theme for this years training day is; ‘Interagency Cooperation: Imperative for Efficient Joint Operations’ could not have come in such a auspicious time than now,” he noted.

He added that Nigerian army would remain committed to its efforts tailored towards enhancing cooperation with other security agencies and various stakeholders in the

internal security environment in Nigeria.

In his lecture titled "Building Confidence and Resilience in Troops to Combat Contemporary Threat: The place of Junior Commanders" , Lt. Col. Y.O. Nwadiscas, said that confidence and resilience were essential for both independent and joint security

troops deployed on internal security duties within the area of operations.

He also stated that another positive effect of confidence building in troops was to improve morale, stressing that junior officers must possess the ability to encourage troops especially when battle turns against own side.

He highlighted challenges of lack of confidence in troops to include; inadequate manpower, inadequate equipment and insufficient logistics.

According to him, to instill confidence and resilience in troops, commanders must live by examples.

He said that in order to adequately combat these challenges of lack of confidence in troops, junior commanders must strive to build confidence and resilience in troops bearing in mind the positive benefits of these attributes.

Our correspondent reports that sister security agencies that grace the occasion include; the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, The Nigeria Corrective Centre, and The Federal Road Safety

