NEWS
Brace Up To End Insurgency, Army Commander Charges Troops
The Commander, 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has charged soldiers to brace up to end insurgency in the country.
Lagbaja, who stressed that the insurgents must not be allowed to claim other territories, added that resilience must be upheld.
The Commander stated this during the 2 Brigade Officers Training Day held at 6 Battalion Officers Mess Wellington Bassey, Igbawa, Akwa Ibom State, yesterday.
Logistics is good, but it will always be inadequate, every stakeholder has a role to play in ending insurgency and you (soldiers) constitute the critical stakeholder.
So, we must be resilient to end it. It is not about looking up to the authority, we need to change our mindset in fighting insurgency.
When you go with the mindset, that the authority must do it all, then we may fail but
when you go with the mindset that we will defeat them, then we will succeed.
We are trying to build a resilience in you to end insurgency. "There must be balance both from the Government, Military and the People. We, as soldiers must fight to end insurgency," he said.
He warned against saboteurs, stressing that all hands be on deck to end war. The Commander also stressed that the dynamics of modern approach to crises management called for close cooperation between all the agencies and stakeholders.
It is in the light of this that the theme for this years training day is; ‘Interagency Cooperation: Imperative for Efficient Joint Operations’ could not have come in such a auspicious time than now,” he noted.
He added that Nigerian army would remain committed to its efforts tailored towards enhancing cooperation with other security agencies and various stakeholders in the
internal security environment in Nigeria.
In his lecture titled "Building Confidence and Resilience in Troops to Combat Contemporary Threat: The place of Junior Commanders" , Lt. Col. Y.O. Nwadiscas, said that confidence and resilience were essential for both independent and joint security
troops deployed on internal security duties within the area of operations.
He also stated that another positive effect of confidence building in troops was to improve morale, stressing that junior officers must possess the ability to encourage troops especially when battle turns against own side.
He highlighted challenges of lack of confidence in troops to include; inadequate manpower, inadequate equipment and insufficient logistics.
According to him, to instill confidence and resilience in troops, commanders must live by examples.
He said that in order to adequately combat these challenges of lack of confidence in troops, junior commanders must strive to build confidence and resilience in troops bearing in mind the positive benefits of these attributes.
Our correspondent reports that sister security agencies that grace the occasion include; the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, The Nigeria Corrective Centre, and The Federal Road Safety
MOST READ
WACT Donates Hilux Vehicle To Truckers Association In Onne
Property Registration: HDAN Kicks Against World Bank’s Poor Rating
Don Urges COREN To Identify Distressed Buildings
Inyangete Urges Govt, Developers To Build Durable Homes
Gridlock: VIOs Urge Motorists, Commuters To Exercise Restraint
Masari’s Next Level Cabinet In Perspective
EFCC Arrests Banker, Wife Over Alleged $1.49m Money Laundering
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Shocking! Man Rapes Grieving Woman In Graveyard
-
OPINION24 hours ago
NNDC, Akpabio And Limit Of Falsehood
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Illegal Firearms: Police Averted PDP’s Plans To Maim Innocent Kogites – APC Campaign Council
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
FG Pledges To Support $12bn Dangote Refinery
-
NEWS24 hours ago
There Are No Evil Spirits In Govt House, Awka – Obiano
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Release Our Head Of Security, Others – PDP
-
OPINION24 hours ago
NERC’s New Tariff Regime And Its Negative Multiplier Effects On Nigerians (1)
-
NEWS24 hours ago
FG Working On New Minimum Pension For Pensioners – Nta