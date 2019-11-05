NEWS
Bumper Harvest Will Stabilise Prices Of Food Items – Bagudu
The Kebbi State governor and chairman, Presidential Taskforce on Rice and Wheat Production in Nigeria, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has expressed confidence that the bumper harvest recorded this season arising from massive production of food crops would stabilise the prices of food commodities in the market.
The governor gave this indication at the weekend in Fadama Area of Argungu local government while interacting with Rice Farmers on the need ensure that the price of locally produced rice do not escalate as smuggling of foreign rice into the country is being curtailed.
Bagudu announced that the Kebbi State Government has procured mini rice milling machines to be distributed to women and youths groups in the state.
“Already youths have been trained on the operation of the machines who would impart such skills on the rice farmers in all local government areas of the state,” he said.
The governor, who was happy with the bumper harvest of paddy rice and the price per bag, reaffirmed commitment of his administration in sustaining support to farmers in the state.
Alhaji Abubakar Usman Argungu, who spoke on behalf of the farmers, noted that farmers in the area have recorded bumper harvest. He expressed determination to keep up the tempo and requested the governor for supply of fertilizer, pesticides and rice milling machines.
The governor also had a brief stop at Kokoshe, a fulani settlement in Argungu local government where he requested the fulani nomads to enrol their children into schools to obtain western and religious education.
