Climate Change: AU To Push For Bottom Up Approach

Africa says one of the issues it plans to promote at the upcoming 25th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP25) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) billed to hold from December 2 to 13, 2019 in Madrid, Spain is the role of the local level authorities in the fight against climate change.

The effects of climate change, no doubt, are manifesting on the entire globe particularly in Africa, which is the most vulnerable continent and the important role of local level authorities in the implementation of policies to mitigate the negative impact need to be pushed to the fore.

At the just concluded Africa Climate Change Summit which featured the Conference of the Covenant of Mayors in Sub-Saharan Africa (CoM SSA) in Accra, Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said climate change was no longer the concern of any particular country, but rather a global one.

He, however, said Africans suffer the most because their weak economies are most susceptible to the effects of climate change, and the capacity to withstand its damage was low and called on African leaders and environmental experts to collectively work together to reduce the impact of climate change.

Earlier in her speech, Ghana’s Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama emphasised the need to involve regional and district level authorities to implement policies on climate change as they are key to development, saying it was one of the key issues the African Union (AU) planned to present at the COP.

“They should look at what are the issues at the local level, it should not be the national level developing them and then now the local should try to understand and implement. We should interact and then develop this nationally-determined contribution for Africa.

“We are talking for Africa, the NDCs (nationally determined contributions) are just developed at the national capitals and then the local authorities will now struggle to understand and implement them. Let’s start from the bottom up just like our planning process that we do from bottom up. So, these are the messages we want to send at the upcoming COP,” she stated.

Another issue, according to her, which the AU plans to present at the conference is one of energy access. “From the local government perspectives, we think energy access is important but we are also thinking about all the adaptation measures that we’re looking at, we are also thinking about capacitating them and ensuring that we all have clear understanding of the processes and we are also pushing that when it comes from the nationally-determined contribution it should start from the bottom,” she added.

Similarly, the Secretary-General of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa, Jean-Pierre Elong-Mbassi, urged no fewer than 2,000 representatives of African cities, local and regional governments and non-state actors gathered in Accra to use the meeting of Climate Change Summit Africa as the preparation conference for COPs to formulate and deliver their messages, declarations and recommendations at an international level.

He urged participants to take advantage of the revision of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of the Paris Agreement to push for an inclusive document where local authorities are represented and carried along.

“The Paris Agreement was not inclusive at all and this is why we are saying let’s take advantage of the revision process of the NDC to start from the local level with locally determined contribution so that from there we build up to a more harmonized NDC that would be owned by all stakeholders, and then can be implementable.

“But if at all we start with the local level then make sure that the flow of financial resources also reaches the local level; for the time being we say the fight against climate change will be won or lost at the local level but how can we make sure the local level have the needed resources to fight against climate change?” he said.

He also underscored the need for the imbalance between mitigation actions’ effort of over $600 billion put by the international community compared to the $200 billion for adaptation to be addressed.

According to him, “The priority for Africa is climate action. Most of the money put by the foreign community is for mitigation. The priority for Africa is access to energy and adaptation and the imbalance is huge. $7 billion for mitigation and $200 billion for adaptation, it means Africa is nowhere to be found, we want the inbalance to be corrected. We want at least 50/50 of this.”

Earlier, former President John Agyekum Kuffuor, who was the chairman for the conference, said it was time to tackle climate change issues from the bottom to the top and expressed the hope that global leaders would bring local authorities and non-state actors together to lead the way in climate change education.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

