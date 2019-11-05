Corruption Worse In NASS Than Judiciary – NJC

The Senate and the judiciary yesterday traded words on the level of corruption in the two arms of government.

This followed a declaration by the Senate that corruption thrives in Nigeria’s judiciary on account of the paucity of funds, which had allegedly crippled its operations and the dispensation of justice.

Reacting to the Senate statement, the executive secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Ahmed Gambo Saleh, said that the judiciary would be adjudged a saint when weighed on corruption scale with other sectors such as the National Assembly (NASS).

The Senate, however, insisted that the worrisome situation in the judiciary cannot be salvaged by even saints from heaven in the form of justices and judges, if special intervention fund is not made available for the arm of government to function effectively and efficiently.

These damning statements were made by the chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), in his closing remarks after confirmation hearing session the committee had with Justice John Tsoho and Justice Benedict Bakwaoh Kanyip.

Justice Tsoho’s nomination as chief judge, Federal High Court and Justice Kanyip’s choice as president, National Industrial Court of Nigeria, were forwarded to the Senate for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

Senator Bamidele, in his remarks, which dwelt on the submissions made by the justices during the confirmation hearing session, said that the judiciary based on the realities on ground as regards paucity of funds, was very vulnerable to compromise.

According to him, no democracy can grow or survive with a compromised judiciary, the very reason, Nigeria judiciary needs urgent special intervention fund.

“The problem at hand is that the judiciary is corrupt and it is time for Nigeria and Nigerians to rise up in rescuing it with adequate funding.

“As it is with the nation’s judiciary today, even if saints are appointed from heaven to serve as justices and judges, it is only strength of character that can prevent them from being corrupt and dispense justice as required,” he said.

He added that the issues are both moral and sociological, which according to him, require extra budgetary provision to address.

Ostensibly reacting to Bamidele’s remark, Saleh said that “the welfare packages for judicial officers in this country are nothing to write home about. Judges’ salaries were last reviewed in 2007.

“I don’t think that there’s all that corruption in the judiciary. But when the so-called corruption in the judiciary is weighed against what is obtainable in other systems, the judiciary would be adjudged a saint.”

