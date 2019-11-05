Cult Clash Claims13 In Kogi Varsity,7 Drown In Nasarawa

No fewer than 13 students of Kogi State University (KSU), Ayingba have so far been hacked to death by people suspected to be cult members.

The killings were said to have been ignited when a student of Kogi State Polytechnic , Lokoja suspected to be a kingpin of a cult group was said to have been killed.

His killing, it was gathered ignited another cult group linked to the State University, Ayingba to carry out reprisal attacks as the said cult group was alleged to had threatened to kill 12 students in retaliation.

According to an eyewitness account the KSU killings started on Friday when three students were hacked down in the campus while nine others were variously killed at different places including a 200 level female student and her boyfriend.

Some of the killings, it was learnt took place at the stadium road and Our Lady Fatima Lodge where the victims were said to have been brutally murdered and their body parts dismembered.

Among those killed at the time of going to press are Oloruntoba Godwin, a 300 level student of Geography, and Ajileye Richard of the Department of Accountancy, also a 200 level student. Both of them are said to be indigenes of Ijumu local government area of Kogi State.

Some of the injured students are said to have been rushed to the hospital while the student community was said to be in a panicky mode, a development that made many students to travel out of town.

Investigations revealed that the school authority seems to be indifferent about the whole situation as the killings continue unabated.

When the University’s public relations officer (PRO) Joseph Edegbo was contacted, he said he could not comment on the issue saying it was a ‘very sensitive issue” but promised to get back to our correspondent. He however failed to do so at press time.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) of Kogi Police Command, Mr William Aya when contacted was said to have travelled out of town on official assignment, however a senior police officer told our reporter that security operatives are on top of the matter.

Meanwhile, no fewer than seven persons reportedly died in a boat accident on Friday evening in Gwayaka River in Lafia East Development Area of Lafia local government in Nasarawa State.

The incident is coming barely a year after four died in a boat accident in Ashangwa, in the same Lafia East Development Area of the state. An eyewitness told our correspondent that the victims who are mostly irrigation farmers from Kano, were returning from their farms that evening when the incident occurred.

