Devon King’s Sponsors Reality Show

Devon King’s, leading brand in the cooking oil category, has announced its sponsorship of the ‘King of Street Foods’ reality show, a programme produced by African food and lifestyle channel, Foodbay TV. The leading brand, produced by PZ Wilmar, announced the commencement of the competition on November 1, 2019 at a press briefing at the company headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos.

The press parley was attended by members of the PZ Wilmar team which included Giannopoulos Christos, CEO, PZ Cussons; Chakrabarti Ipsit, Deputy Managing Director, PZ Wilmar; Bandyopadhyay Kalyan, Marketing Director, PZ Wilmar; and Joyce Coker, HR Director, PZ Cussons; and members of the Food Bay TV team such as Femi Ogundoro; as well as appointed celebrity judges in Damola Ladejobi, Chef Adetomi Aladekomo, and Chef Ette Assam.

The event was organised to announce the start of the King of Street Foods reality show, a contest sponsored by Devon King’s, in which food entrepreneurs across select states in Nigeria were identified and would be showcased, celebrated and rewarded. The weeks leading up to the maiden edition of the competition saw the brand and organisers kick-start the call-to-entry phase of the contest, as a diverse range of street food entrepreneurs across the country were asked to vie for a place in the competition by stating their business, their unique proposition and what they would do with a sizeable sum of money.

Thirteen contestants across Lagos, Calabar, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano were eventually selected for the competition based on set criteria. The winner of the contest would walk away with a sum of N1 million and additional prizes from Devon King’s, while the runners-up would be rewarded with consolation prizes.

PZ Cussons’ HR director, Joyce Coker, expressed her excitement at the prospect of the competition’s maiden edition:

“I am particularly excited about this competition as it presents an opportunity for Devon King’s to create a stronger connection with our consumers. I would also like to thank our partners, Food Bay TV, for coming up with such a unique contest. With Devon King’s extension into cooking margarine, industrial margarine and seasoning categories, we are now uniquely positioned not only for home cooking but also for delicious Nigerian street foods.

Our efforts will be rewarded if street foods culture becomes as popular in Nigeria as it is in many parts of the world,” she said.

Also speaking at the event was Bamise Oyegbami, Brand Manager, Devon King’s, who detailed the thought process behind sponsoring the contest/reality TV show, citing Devon King’s as a brand focused on delivering the true Nigerian taste in delicious local delicacies to consumers at every meal occasion.

