EFCC Arrests Banker, Wife Over Alleged $1.49m Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a couple, Rowly Isioro, a former assistant general manager with one of the first generation banks and his wife, Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro, a business woman, for their alleged involvement in business email compromise fraud and money laundering.

The couple allegedly laundered the total sum of one million and forty-nine thousand dollars ($1.49m) through Ovuomarhoni Naomi’s bank account in Nigeria.

Their arrest followed a petition received by the Commission from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, through the office of the legal attache, United States Consulate, Lagos, about their alleged involvement in computer-based fraud, stealing and money laundering.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the arrest, said, "So far, investigation revealed that Naomi met one Michael Uziewe (who is still at large) in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, sometime in 2016, and introduced her to foreign exchange business.

Through this encounter, Naomi and her banker husband turned their two registered companies, Marhoni General Services limited and Multaid Plus limited, into conduit for the dispersal of funds wired by Uziewe, who allegedly owns Global Investment

He also noted that Naomi, in statements volunteered to the Commission, confirmed she had been receiving monies in dollars, with instructions to pay the naira equivalent into accounts provided by Uziewe.

Facts have also einvolvement in the money-laundering scheme.

