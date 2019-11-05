NEWS
EFCC Arrests Banker, Wife Over Alleged $1.49m Money Laundering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a couple, Rowly Isioro, a former assistant general manager with one of the first generation banks and his wife, Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro, a business woman, for their alleged involvement in business email compromise fraud and money laundering.
The couple allegedly laundered the total sum of one million and forty-nine thousand dollars ($1.49m) through Ovuomarhoni Naomi’s bank account in Nigeria.
Their arrest followed a petition received by the Commission from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, through the office of the legal attache, United States Consulate, Lagos, about their alleged involvement in computer-based fraud, stealing and money laundering.
EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the arrest, said, "So far, investigation revealed that Naomi met one Michael Uziewe (who is still at large) in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, sometime in 2016, and introduced her to foreign exchange business.
Through this encounter, Naomi and her banker husband turned their two registered companies, Marhoni General Services limited and Multaid Plus limited, into conduit for the dispersal of funds wired by Uziewe, who allegedly owns Global Investment
He also noted that Naomi, in statements volunteered to the Commission, confirmed she had been receiving monies in dollars, with instructions to pay the naira equivalent into accounts provided by Uziewe.
Facts have also einvolvement in the money-laundering scheme.
MOST READ
Property Registration: HDAN Kicks Against World Bank’s Poor Rating
Don Urges COREN To Identify Distressed Buildings
Inyangete Urges Govt, Developers To Build Durable Homes
Gridlock: VIOs Urge Motorists, Commuters To Exercise Restraint
Masari’s Next Level Cabinet In Perspective
EFCC Arrests Banker, Wife Over Alleged $1.49m Money Laundering
Oyo Police Uncover Illegal Rehabilitation Centre, Rescue Over 200 Inmates
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Shocking! Man Rapes Grieving Woman In Graveyard
-
OPINION24 hours ago
NNDC, Akpabio And Limit Of Falsehood
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Illegal Firearms: Police Averted PDP’s Plans To Maim Innocent Kogites – APC Campaign Council
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
FG Pledges To Support $12bn Dangote Refinery
-
NEWS24 hours ago
There Are No Evil Spirits In Govt House, Awka – Obiano
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Release Our Head Of Security, Others – PDP
-
OPINION24 hours ago
NERC’s New Tariff Regime And Its Negative Multiplier Effects On Nigerians (1)
-
NEWS24 hours ago
FG Working On New Minimum Pension For Pensioners – Nta