Equities Market Rebounds by 0.41% As Banking Stocks Rally

The Nigerian equities market rebounded as the All-Share Index advanced by 0.41 per cent to open trading for this week, yesterday, following price appreciation in the Banking stocks.

The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 107.76 points or 0.41 per cent to 26401.06 points. Accordingly, investors gained N53 billion in value as market capitalisation went up to N12.852 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) and Access Bank.

Analysts at Imperial Assets Management said that “This week, we expect equity market activity to be driven by speculative trading as well as the tighter regulations in the primary market side of the Treasury Bills which excludes non-bank’s private and corporate investors from participation in Open Market Operation (OMO) auctions.

“We equally expect increase positioning activity ahead of full year, 2019 dividend announcement.”

