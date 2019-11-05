Experts Harp On Islamic Finance For Economic Growth

Financial experts have said proper adoption of the principles of Islamic finances will not only encourage saving culture, it can also serve as financial instrument to fund economic growth.

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, while speaking at the 4th International Conference on Islamic Finance, in Lagos yesterday, said adoption and efficient use of Islamic finance, will allow the country meets its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through effective deployment of Islamic finance pools to fund its economic and infrastructural challenges.

The Emir, while discussing the theme paper tagged themed, ‘Infrastructure Financing, sustainability and the Future of Africa market’, stressed that Islamic finance is not just a non-interest finance, it can as well resolve infrastructural deficit facing Nigeria, as a nation.

Islamic finance pools, according to him, can be used to fund construction of critical infrastructures, such as; airport, seaport, roads, among others.

“Although we know that the UN SDG extends beyond poverty alleviation, the agenda also include; Good health and Infrastructures and they require huge funding which Sukuk, an Arabic financial certificate used for raising funds, to fix them. The about N100 billion Sukuk that was raised in 2017 was oversubscribed,” he pointed out.

Within four and half decades, he stressed that, Islamic Finance has grown in number of institutions, geographical size, while it has found acceptance in Asia and emerging markets of which Nigeria belongs.

Although, It took almost two decades to license the first Islamic bank in Nigeria, the CBN was able to develop a regulation and framework for Islamic banking, he added.

Similarly, the convener of the Programme and Managing Partner, Metropolitan Law Firm, Mrs. Ummahani Ahmad Amin, stated that, the theme of the conference is not just limited to Nigeria but many African countries.

