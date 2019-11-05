Experts Warn Of Potential Barriers To AfCTA Implementation

Economic experts have raised concerns over what could mount critical challenges to successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) agreement.

The experts at a panel discussion in the ongoing African Economic Congress (AEC) in Abuja, identified tariff, non-tariff barriers, followed with the lack of infrastructure problem and political leadership as some of the factors capable of undermining the entire AfCTA objective.

This was as the special adviser, African Union Commission, Prof. Jerome Afeikhena disclosed that currently, Africa spends about $63 billion in importation of food annually. He blamed the development on insincerity on the part of most African leaders who sign trade deals that are never implemented. He said “we must get our policies right.”

Represented of the European Union at the conference, Mr. John Taylor advocated for rules-based trade that is all encompassing to avoid future dissatisfaction and agitation.

Describing the controversial proposed Britain exit from the EU as a mess, Taylor said there should be a wider consultation with all parties for a consolidated implementation of the agreement. “Brexit is a mess. It is a proof that if you don’t bring everybody along in a journey, there will be people who would have been dissatisfied; and they will even shoot themselves in the feet because they are unhappy,” he stated.

Senator Shehu Sani who was among the panelists said the institutions of government need to work. “If not, we would just be wasting our time. If we are to make good use of this new interest in Africa, we need to key into this AfCTA. There is need for the leaders to meet and come out with what they want.”

Founder, Africa my home and President of the International Centre for Diplomacy, Karina Rhanem said Africa needs to evaluate previous trade agreements to ensure there is not re-occurrence of Brexit in Africa. “It needs not the political will. But the political courage and a lot of negotiations to promote free trade agreement,” she said.

To succeed, Prof. Afeikhena said Africa needs to take advantage of its 1.2 billion people market by now, emphasizing that “we have to make a lot of impetus for it to succeed.”

Senator Sani said Nigeria and Africa at large “should have a clear direction on where we want to go. The only way to achieve result is to faithfully implement in what we have signed in the free trade agreement.”

On his part, economic adviser to President Buhari, Dr. Yemi Depeolu said it is important that Africa has this exchange of voices in a manner that helps her to keep continental perspective very much in view.

