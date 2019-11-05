FCTA To Demolish Buildings Used For Kidnapping, Trafficking

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that it would demolish any building, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), identified to have been used for kidnapping and human trafficking.

Speaking when he received the director general of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah-Donli, in his office, FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, added that the administration would also revoke the title documents of such building.

“We will revoke titles. We will equally demolish properties, used for kidnapping or human trafficking, because for every property in the FCT there is a specific land use. I have checked and there is no place where it is written that a property should be used for trafficking.”

Bello also co-opted the NAPTIP into the FCT security committee and explained that such measure became necessary in view of the security challenge, especially human trafficking poses for the territory.

He noted that human trafficking involved criminal gang, which goes hand in hand with drug pushers and other such crimes, adding “Once you see human traffickers, you see drug pushers and then you see commercial sex workers.

You find out that it’s a clique that is intertwined and eventually it also transcend into criminality in form of pick pocketing, one chance and so on. All these are interrelated and that is why I feel that your organisation can be co-opted to serve in the FCT Security Committee.”

Speaking earlier, the DG of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, had requested the administration to revoke the Certificates of Occupancy for buildings used for trafficking in persons, forced prostitution and other similar crimes.

Okah-Donli also called for a stronger partnership with the administration to push the campaign against human trafficking to all nooks and crannies of the FCT, noting that although the agency had recorded tremendous success so far, it would need the support of the FCTA to achieve more.

She disclosed that the agency has taken enlightenment campaigns to schools and communities, adding that a lot more needed to be done if the menace of human trafficking is to be stamped out.

