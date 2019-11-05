‘FG Alone Can’t Fight Corruption’

The Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) has said that government alone cannot address the scourge of corruption and insecurity, adding that fighting corruption requires the collaboration of all Nigerians.

Speaking ahead of its 10th Annual Conference, CEPEJ’s national coordinator, Comrade Sheriff Mulade said it is for this reason that the group has decided to use the conference to reach out to participants and facilitators who will use their expertise to highlight how insecurity and corruption can be tackled.

He said, “We are aware that government is saddled with the responsibility of combating corruption and insecurity, which is the mantra of the current administration, and we acknowledge the fact that government cannot do it alone. This is why in line with our vision and mission as a not-for-profit NGO with limited resources, we have self-funded this conference so as to reach out to participants and facilitators who will use their expertise to highlight focused area and ensure that the different perspectives of the topics are captured and documented.”

Mulade stated that during the event CEPEJ would present awards to deserving individuals and bodies selected from within Africa by independent committee compromising academics, researchers and professionals from different geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

He said, “We will continue to champion conferences and activities that will enhance quality living for the people knowing fully well that corruption and insecurity are global challenges that require global solutions.”

He added that the gathering will have distinguished personality such as representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, (UNODC), the National Orientation Agency, (NOA), as well as the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, (IPCR).

Earlier, the country representative of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Oliver Stolpe disclosed that a new report detailing Nigeria’s latest corruption index for 2019 would be released before the year elapses

According to him, the report, which will gauge the country’s drive at taming corruption, will also detail some of the negative impact it has on the continent and how it would affect the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

