NEWS
FG Committed To Improved Primary Healthcare Services – NPHCDA
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has restated its commitment towards strengthening primary healthcare services delivery at national, states and local government levels.
The Agency noted that the health sector is one of the most important sectors to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Agency said the federal government for the very first time in history, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has allocated N55 billion in the 2019 budget towards providing basic healthcare services for all Nigerians.
The executive secretary, NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib said this during the one year anniversary of the technical support programme and Leadership Development Academy first graduation ceremony yesterday in Abuja, adding that the Federal Ministry of Health and Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Nigeria Health Insurance Scheme and Nigeria Insurance for Disease Control shall use the fund to service healthcare facilities across each wards of the federation for the benefits of all.
He, however, said that the fund will be sent directly to the state and primary health care centres so that those funds will be used for renovations and servicing of the primary heathcare centres, like provision of electricity, water supply, human resources shall also be considered because some of the health facilities do not have the human resources (the nurses, the midwives) that are required to provide effective services delivery, provision of drugs, engaging with the community on basic health awareness.
In term of proportion, 45 per cent of the funds are for basic health care services through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, while 50 per cent is through NHIS and the remaining 5 per cent is for the Federal Ministry of Health, he explained.
MOST READ
Property Registration: HDAN Kicks Against World Bank’s Poor Rating
Don Urges COREN To Identify Distressed Buildings
Inyangete Urges Govt, Developers To Build Durable Homes
Gridlock: VIOs Urge Motorists, Commuters To Exercise Restraint
Masari’s Next Level Cabinet In Perspective
EFCC Arrests Banker, Wife Over Alleged $1.49m Money Laundering
Oyo Police Uncover Illegal Rehabilitation Centre, Rescue Over 200 Inmates
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Shocking! Man Rapes Grieving Woman In Graveyard
-
OPINION24 hours ago
NNDC, Akpabio And Limit Of Falsehood
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Illegal Firearms: Police Averted PDP’s Plans To Maim Innocent Kogites – APC Campaign Council
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
FG Pledges To Support $12bn Dangote Refinery
-
NEWS24 hours ago
There Are No Evil Spirits In Govt House, Awka – Obiano
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Release Our Head Of Security, Others – PDP
-
OPINION24 hours ago
NERC’s New Tariff Regime And Its Negative Multiplier Effects On Nigerians (1)
-
NEWS24 hours ago
FG Working On New Minimum Pension For Pensioners – Nta