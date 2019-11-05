FG Committed To Improved Primary Healthcare Services – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has restated its commitment towards strengthening primary healthcare services delivery at national, states and local government levels.

The Agency noted that the health sector is one of the most important sectors to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Agency said the federal government for the very first time in history, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has allocated N55 billion in the 2019 budget towards providing basic healthcare services for all Nigerians.

The executive secretary, NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib said this during the one year anniversary of the technical support programme and Leadership Development Academy first graduation ceremony yesterday in Abuja, adding that the Federal Ministry of Health and Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Nigeria Health Insurance Scheme and Nigeria Insurance for Disease Control shall use the fund to service healthcare facilities across each wards of the federation for the benefits of all.

He, however, said that the fund will be sent directly to the state and primary health care centres so that those funds will be used for renovations and servicing of the primary heathcare centres, like provision of electricity, water supply, human resources shall also be considered because some of the health facilities do not have the human resources (the nurses, the midwives) that are required to provide effective services delivery, provision of drugs, engaging with the community on basic health awareness.

In term of proportion, 45 per cent of the funds are for basic health care services through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, while 50 per cent is through NHIS and the remaining 5 per cent is for the Federal Ministry of Health, he explained.

