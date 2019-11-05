FG Empowers Nasarawa Community With Waste-to-wealth Project

Worried by environmental disasters caused by municipal solid waste, the federal government has built and donated waste-to-wealth project to greater Karu community in Nasarawa, to be managed by the State government.

The project tagged, “Community Based Waste Management programme”, is an intervention scheme of the federal government, built by the federal ministry of environment to assist States manage their municipal solid wastes in environmentally sound manner.

Speaking at the commissioning and handing over of the project in Karu local government area, the minister of environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar lamented that the menace posed by municipal solid waste, particularly in the urban areas is one of the gravest challenges facing the country.

He stated that the problem is exacerbated by urban migration, over-population, emergence of urban slums, industrialization, changes in consumption patterns, inadequate planning, inadequate resources and facilities to sustainably manage waste.

Abubakar disclosed that despite states and local governments efforts to ensure that municipal solid wastes generated within their domain are properly managed, that the problem persisted, as different types of wastes are disposed indiscriminately in open and unlined pits, drainage systems, water bodies and other available space.

The minister regretted that both hazardous and non-hazardous wastes including hospital wastes are disposed-off in dumpsites and burnt openly, which he believed posed great risk to the health of Nigerians and the environment.

Also speaking, the governor of Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule hinted that with the current population explosion in the state, that the project is timely, promising the ministry to ensure efficient and maximum utilization of the project.

On his part, the Emir of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Usman Jibril noted that the commissioning is an evidence that the era of abandoned project is over in the country, having started the project three years ago during his tenure as the minister of state environment.

The sole administrator of Nasarawa state waste management bureau, Rtd Capt Tanko Auta thanked the federal government for citing the project in the state and greater Karu area, adding that greater Karu area which consists of 9 towns generates over 360 tons of municipal solid waste daily.

