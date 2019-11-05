FG Sets Fresh Conditions For Reopening Of Borders

The federal government has unveiled fresh conditions for the reopening of the country’s borders to imported goods.

One of the terms is that Nigeria’s neighbouring countries must respect the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) rules of origin if they must bring goods into the country.

The second is that all repackaged goods from the neighbouring states would not be allowed into Nigeria any more.

Similarly, any good imported from ECOWAS’ members must have 30 per cent local content.

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, who unfolded the new conditions in Abuja, yesterday, declared that Nigeria would no longer tolerate the repackaging of goods coming into the country.

According to him, any imported good meant for Nigeria market must come in its original form and be escorted directly from the port of member states to Nigeria’s borders.

He added that any good imported from ECOWAS member states must have 30 per cent local input.

These conditions, the minister said would be presented to the neighbouring countries of Benin Republic and Niger Republic at a tripartite meeting coming up in Nigeria in the two weeks’ time.

To the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), the 31st January date for the reopening of the country’s borders is not sacrosanct.

The duo spoke yesterday at the end of the tripartite meeting of the Federal Government Committee on Border Closure. They were joined by the minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Onyeama said that the only travel document allowed for anybody coming into Nigeria thorough the land borders is the official passport. He warned that the government would not accept other documents such as identity cards.

The preconditions for both goods and humans coming into the country apply to all ECOWAS’ member states, he said.

Onyeama explained that the conditions are aimed at ensuring that the country does not end up as dumping ground.

He added that there must be a recognised transportation system for the importation of goods into Nigeria.

The minister said: “The steps undertaken by Nigeria and of course the repercussions and the desire of Mr President is that the issues that are being addressed and that caused the NCS’ drill to be taking place at our borders should be addressed as quickly as possible.

“So, in this context, within the next two weeks, a tripartite meeting is to be convened and hosted in Nigeria, comprising the delegation – committee from Benin Republic, Niger and Nigeria. So, each country will come with the heads of the ministries of foreign affairs, interior, finance, the customs, the immigration and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the security segment. So, this meeting will take place within the next two weeks.

“So, we (the Nigerian committee) met to look at the situation and we have agreed on a set of conditions. Now, these conditions or conditionalities are as follows: that it is an absolute requirement of the government of Nigeria that any import coming through our land borders, when those import transit in goods, that is to say when they are coming from outside the ECOWAS region and imported into an ECOWAS member state, that those goods should retain their original packaging.

“There should be no modification whatsoever to the packaging of those goods imported into an ECOWAS member state destined for Nigeria. They (goods) must be escorted from the port directly to the designated entry point in Nigeria’s border and presented to the Nigeria Customs with the packaging intact.

“This is an absolute condition that will not be compromised. Any transit in goods coming into this country from transiting ECOWAS member state must ensure that. For goods predominantly produced in ECOWAS member state, the rules of origin must be satisfied.

“So, we have to avoid any possibility of dumping, For goods produced in ECOWAS member states, they must be a majority produced in those countries or if they are coming from outside ECOWAS the value addition made by an ECOWAS country must be over 30 per cent for them to be accepted within the framework of the Economic Trade Liberalisation Scheme that ECOWAS countries have to promote trade amongst ourselves.

“Any good coming from an ECOWAS country claimed to originate from an ECOWAS member state must be over 30 per cent input to avoid situations where countries outside the region would merely export their goods into ECOWAS member states repackaged as those coming from ECOWAS member state, with little value addition and exported to Nigeria.

“We will absolutely insist on the respect of ECOWAS rules of origin in ensuring that they actually did come from member states.

“We will insist on the dismantling of all the warehouses along our common borders with countries which we have borders within a certain distance ….

“On the transportation of goods within ECOWAS and across borders, we will now insist on proper recognised packaging of those goods. No longer would we have good sof all shapes and sizes just going through the borders.

‘We are going to have accepted conditions for the packaging of goods that would be transported by roads across our borders to maintain best practices in the packaging of those goods.

“With regards to free movement of persons, we will now insist that all persons coming into Nigeria through the land borders; must present themselves at recognised entry points and have recognised travel documents. And as far as Nigeria is concerned, recognised travel document means official passports. Now a number of countries have identity cards and ECOWAS is moving to a position where other forms of identities would be captured within the body’s mechanism; that has not happened yet and until that happens, all we would recognise in Nigeria as travel documents are officially recognised passports. So no longer would we accept anybody coming into the country through the land borders with anything other than recognised passports.

“For those other countries such as Ghana that have goods stocked at our borders, the comptroller- general of Customs based on the conditions we have agreed on at this meeting will go back and after further internal engagement would be able to announce when the countries outside the tripartite group – Nigeria, Benin and Niger – will be informed as to when we would start allowing their goods to come into the country,” Onyeama said.

Ali (CG) said that an agreement would be reached with the two affected countries and stressed that “once an agreement is reached, then we start implementing it.”

He added that once the agreement is signed, “then we would now agree on what would be the consequences if we do breach the agreement.”

On the reported 31s January date for the reopening of the borders, Ali said it was an operational deadline.

“So, the issue of 31st January is not a terminal date. If all these things are put together and we reached an agreement, we could even relax these things before 31st of January. So, it is not sacrosanct but it is not a terminal date, we can even surpass January 31 and still hold on to what we are doing, “ he said.

On possible retaliation by the neighboring countries, especially Ghana, Ali said: “I don’t think we have gone that far yet. Don’t forget that the minister of foreign affairs was here three weeks ago or earlier and just last week, the minister of states was here with minister of trade, and we had a very useful discussion.

“Actually, the Ghanaian authorities have been waiting for the type of statement that has just been made by our minister of foreign affairs and we did allay their fears and assured them that we are on the same page. They do appreciate the fact that they are not the target. In fact, this exercise is not targeted at any nation. It is only that we are out to secure the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, and we did explain this to them and they promised us that they were going to convey this message back to their government and people.

“I am very sure that the Ghanaian government is fully on top of the matter because they do understand and appreciate what we are doing as a nation,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

