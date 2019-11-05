FG To Woo Local Investors At Council Meeting

The federal government has said it is set to interface with stakeholders, especially local potential investors and make them see the potentials and opportunities that abound in the mining industry with a view to boosting local investment in that sector.

The minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite made this known yesterday in Abuja while briefing newsmen about the activities lined up for the upcoming 3rd annual meeting of the National Council on Minerals and Mining Development (NCMMRD) to be hosted from 6th to 8th November, 2019 in Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Adegbite noted that this year’s session which is themed: “Nigerian Minerals and Metals Sector: Spectrum for Investment Opportunities for Economic Growth’’ is primarily aimed at deepening the awareness of local investors about the opportunities in the sector to make them realise that they can put their money in and make the best of it.

According to him, it is another strategy towards attracting foreign investors because investors from outside would want to come in only when they see the locales investing.

He maintained that the choice of Ekiti was very apt given that Kayode Fayemi who is the host governor is the immediate past minister of the Ministry with in-depth knowledge of the sector, and currently the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, adding that though mining is on the exclusive list, states go into it out of eagerness to make money and have been allowed, except that most of them do not play by the rules.

According to the minister, government has allowed them establish companies that would go into mining and play by the rules.

“These are some of the things we want to address during the meeting,” he said.

Adegbite also disclosed that the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) might come on stream before the Ajaokuta Steel Company (ASC) itself because the former needs to stock pile the raw materials needed to feed the latter.

