Galadima Tasks Stakeholders On Female Football

Former chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima has said that inadequacies confronting development of female football in the country can only be addressed through complete attack on the fundamentals negating it.

He said that it’s unfortunate that instead of addressing fundamental issues which has not helped in maintaining the country’s top position in the continent and improvement at the global level, the stakeholders are dissipating energy on trivial matters.

According to Galadima, who was one-time commissioner of Sports in Kano State, “We use to be number one in Africa and instead of us to wholly look at the fundamentals which are drawing us back, some people have decided to make Ruth David, the former head of Women football in the NFF as the scapegoat”.

“It is a pity that instead of looking for ways to move the game forward to regain our status as true champions, people are wasting time pointing accusing fingers on the wrong direction. It is not the best for the country. I have been in charge of affairs in the running of football in this country and I am in a better position to say that we are going the wrong way,” Galadima lamented.

He noted that Ruth David cannot act on her own without directives, which made such statement that she is the one responsible for the crisis in women football in the country as baseless and unfounded.

Citing the exit of former handler of Falcons, Thomas Dennerby recently from Nigeria, Galadima said that even with the intervention of Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, the issue was not resolved, which goes a long way to indicate that is it beyond one woman in the secretariat of the NFF.

“ I know Ruth David as a woman who is capable of handling any responsibility given to her, I will advise that such person should be encouraged to give out her best,” he said.

He advised all stakeholders to see the need to work in harmony for the good of the game.

