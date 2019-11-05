Glo ‘My Own Don Beta’ Promo And Precept Of Luck

In this report, AFOLASHADE AZEEZ establishes the correlation between the precept of ‘luck’ from the lens of Greek and Roman mythologies and sheer luck in the affairs of men within the context of the ongoing Glo My Own Don Beta Promo

In classic Greek mythology, Tyche is the presiding tutelary deity who governed the fortune and prosperity of a city. Modern Greek calls the same deity “Luck”, just as the Romans call it “Fortuna”. It is believed that when this deity smiles on anyone, such a person encounters some fortunes that are simply inexplicable and people begin to wonder how such things happened.

In modern day Nigeria, Tyche appears to have taken temporary residence in the country and some citizens are already beneficiaries of the generosity of the god of luck. In the last three weeks, many Nigerians from all walks of life have been smiling home with various types of prizes, courtesy of the customer rewarding promo by the giant telecommunications company, Globacom, which a month ago launched the Glo My Own Don Beta Promo.

The mass oriented empowerment promo is designed by the number one empowerment telecommunications company in such a way that with a recharge card of just N200, a subscriber on the network stands the chance of winning a tricycle commonly called Keke or an industrial sewing machine, or a generator set or a grinding machine.

This is where the god of luck comes in because not all the numbers of the millions of subscribers on the network, would be picked as winners during the weekly live draws. Luck just have to smile on a subscriber to win.

Nobody attests to this element of luck in the affairs of men more than Laura Onwugbenu, business woman who merely recharged a N200 card and she was called as a winner of a generator when her number was drawn at the Ojuelegba, Lagos live draw of the promo, held on October 23. Laura was so excited that she travelled all the way from Benin City, Edo State to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, to collect her generator “because it is worth it as the generator is not a small one.”

She spoke thus on Wednesday at Wuse Market, Abuja, where she received her prize: “I was called last week Friday by Glo Customer Care that I won a generator and should come to Abuja today. I did not know a promo was going on. I just loaded N200 and was called that I won a generator. I came all the way from Benin to collect my prize because it is worth it as the generator is not a small one”.

Just as the crowd which witnessed the prize presentation cheered her, another winner, Frank Ayegbajeje, a footballer in Abuja came up to demonstrate that mother luck was responsible for his fortune at the promo as the SIM card which earned him the generator he won was not originally his.

Ayegbajeje, whose name, when interpreted means “this life requires ease” said, “I really thank God and thank Glo. It is a network that you just have to stay with. My brother bought the Glo line when he came home from abroad three weeks ago. So, I am grateful to Glo. I am here to collect my prize, a generator. On this My Own Don Beta promo, 3 Gbosas to Glo”.

And really, when the deity Tyche smiles on someone, even the beneficiary of the largesse is usually in momentary disbelief. That was exactly the situation with Odah Sunday, a civil servant with Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), and resident of Mararaba, Abuja, who won a Keke. He received the news with mistrust and the reality hit him hard when he was presented with the brand new tricycle in the presence of a mammoth crowd, which included the representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Barrister Henry Uwadiae.

Explaining his mood at receiving the star prize, Odah enthused: “I won Keke Napep. I feel so excited and very happy. In fact, I am short of words because I don’t believe this is happening. When I received the call from Glo that I have won Keke Napep, I thought it was 419 stuff, but at a point Glo customer service called and said I should give details. I dropped my details and today, it became a reality that I have actually won Keke. I have recharged two hundred naira many times and I am very happy that I won”.

The same scenario played out with Solomon Hassan, a tailor in Gwagwgalada, Abuja, who also won a Keke at the Ojuelegba, Lagos draw, but was initially sceptical. Drawing inspiration from the Biblical Thomas, Hassan asked for a sign and the sign was the voice of the Nollywood star Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G, who had anchored the Ojuelegba draw.

“I received many calls that day but I could not pick, I was very busy. Eventually when I picked, I was told that I won Keke Napep which I did not believe until they gave the phone to Mama G who asked me if I did not believe I won. I told her that I believe and I was told to come to the Glo office. I am very excited and don’t know what to say. I am a tailor and now I have won a Keke, courtesy of Glo. That is extra business which will bring in more money for my family,” Hassan volunteered.

Dindah Salami, from Bauchi started his journey of winning a grinding machine from Lagos, where at the Ikeja Computer Village live draw, anchored by the Nollywood star cum legislator Desmond Eliot, he was called that he had won a grinding machine. Salami disclosed that he would not be able to come to Lagos to collect the prize as he resides in Bauchi.

At the Wuse Market, Abuja presentation, Salami narrated his trajectory thus: “I was at home on Monday when Glo called me and they told me that I won a grinding machine and that I should try to come to Lagos, but I told them that I’m not from Lagos, that I’m from Bauchi State. They then told me to go to Glo office in Bauchi and I went there and was told to wait for some time that they will call me. By next day, they called me and told me to come to Abuja and here I am in Abuja. Though some people told me that it was not real, but when I came in the morning, I saw the prizes and everything happening and I was surprised. I will keep the grinding machine for my fiancé because she was the one that made me to buy the cards to call her. She will make use of it. I will advise Glo to keep it up. I use only Glo and I have been using my number for long and I have reaped the benefit of the line today”.

Trust Globacom to introduce uncommon pomp to an event such as the presentation of prizes to winners of My Own Don Beta. Wuse market witnessed a picturesque assemblage of entertainment stars and other important dignitaries who graced the event.

Guests at the ceremony included Mrs Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G, the new comedy sensation, Samuel Perry alias “Broda Shaggy” who engaged the crowd and gave them free recharge cards for the fastest finger in the crowd; Mr. Okorie Rapheal, Chairman, Wuse Market Traders Association, Christopher Eze, Chairman GSM Village, Abuja and Henry Uwadiae, Director of Licensing and Operations, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC.

Welcoming winners and guests to the occasion, Globacom’s Regional Manager, North Central Mr. Kemi Kaka, said that My Own Don Beta remained one of the company’s efforts at rewarding and delighting its numerous subscribers for their loyalty to the Glo brand.

Kaka, who noted that Globacom had given out cash prizes to subscribers in the past, said the company devised the new promo to empower Nigerians and make them entrepreneurs.

On his part, Uwadiae of the NLRC appealed to the winners “not to sell what they have won because it is a way of empowering you. If you sell it, then you would have sold it to get fish for one day; but when you put it to use, then you would have been able to teach yourself how to fish and you will not be hungry for the rest of your life”.

New draws for winners were held at the event and the lucky winners will be presented with their prizes at the Garden City, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, November 6. Who knows who Tyche will smile on next time? It could be you!

