Gloria Kelechi Nwadike Wins Best Model Nigeria 2019

It is an evening to remember as the largest exporter of models in Africa, Modelslink International held her 9th edition of Nigeria’s prestigious and biggest model show, Best Model Nigeria 2019 at the bespoke event centre Lekki recently were winners` of previous edition where on ground to witness the crowning of the new Queen.

The models whom have been in camp for days did not disappoint the audience as they appeared in five different costumes first of its kind in a modeling contest.

After a tensed moment of competing with other contestants, Miss Gloria Kelechi Nwadike was crowned winner Best Model Nigeria 2019.

To celebrate African heritage, the models filed out in different traditional costume in scintillating dance steps that kept the audience in standing ovation for the winner of the Best Traditional Costume Miss Vivian Ugoeze.

Miss Precious Onwona was crowned Face of Best Model Nigeria and Miss Motunrayo Rhodes, Face of the world Nigeria.

First Runner up was Esther Olanrewaju.

Other Award winners are Best Social Miss Praise Golly, Best Talent Miss, Rosemary Nyamali and Best Photogenic Miss Precious Emeh.

The organisers, Mr and Mrs Emmanuel Okitiakpe where full of gratitude to the guests and supporters who have been with them in last 9years of using Best Model Nigeria Modeling contest to give many Nigerian youths local and international exposure in the fashion and modeling industry and also use the occasion to wish all past, present winner and contestant success on their chosen endeavours.

In camp, the models paid a curtsey call to the Elejigbo of Langbasa His Royal Majesty Oba Hafeez Olakunle Badiru (KAJEROJAYE 1) In his palace where he admonish the models to be of good character and taken their education with seriousness because it the bedrock of human development.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

