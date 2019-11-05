Gov Emmanuel Tasks Political Class Against Hate Speech

…As Uniuyo awards Martha Emmanuel, John Momoh with doctorate degrees

The political class has been enjoined to be circumspect in their rules of engagement in an already toxic atmosphere so as not to further disunite the country in the name of partisanship.

Governor Emmanuel made the remark at the 25th Convocation ceremony of the University of Uyo held at the Main Campus of the Institution in Uyo.

He congratulated the graduates for the successful completion of their academic pursuit.

Governor Emmanuel paid glowing tributes to the school Management, the vice chancellor and the institution’s senate for promoting academic excellence, aiming to make the institution one of the best in the country.

The state Governor commended the stakeholders in the academic community for the passion and commitment to make the institution a sought after citadel of learning.

He said any nation bound to succeed must look at the cost of churning out graduates who would be able to explore and harness their Inert potentials to achieve success.

Governor Emmanuel announced plans for the establishment of a one stop shop for the Arts for youths to hone their Creative talents.

The State chief executive applauded the Honorees, Dr John Mommoh and his wife, Her Excellency, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel, for having been outstanding in their individual endeavours which warranted being conferred Honoree Doctorate degree by the university during her Silver jubilee convocation. He urged them to see the award as a call to duty and to continue to impact humanity.

Also speaking, the wife of Akwa Ibom state governor, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel, revealed that she is fulfilled that her pet project, Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path initiative, FEYReP has transformed several lives, healed broken homes and mentored youth to rise to their faith of greatness.

She described the award as a remarkable recognition and thanked her alma mater for according her such a distinguished honour over her modest contributions to the development of society.

“My service to humanity through FEYReP is a source of joy because it has turned around the fortunes of the less privileged members of our society”, she said.

The first lady lauded the giant strides recorded in the institution since she graduated decades ago saying the academic excellence and discipline, she and many that have passed through the institution received, have helped them to be distinguished in their various fields of endeavor.

“I thank the University of Uyo community for giving me another feather to my hat. This will boost my commitment to serve humanity more”.

It is on recorded that FEYReP within four years of its existence has redefined social service ans human empowerment in Akwa Ibom state.

The initiative has built 30 fully furnished 3-bedroom bungalows for widows, empowered over 3, 000 active poor women with business training and start up grants as well as granted educational scholarships to over 300 orphans in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

FEYReP’s advocacy against gender based violence is unprecedented and has yielded fruits, boosting the enforcement of relevant laws to enable conviction of offenders.

The initiative has greatly empowered the girl and boy child, earning Dr. Martha Emmanuel an award of excellence from the United Nations.

