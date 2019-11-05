Gridlock: VIOs Urge Motorists, Commuters To Exercise Restraint

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), otherwise known as Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs), has called on motorists, commuters and the general public to exercise restraint on the roads to avoid gridlocks in parts of the territory. Speaking when he monitored the removal of illegal structures at Kado Fish Market, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) at the weekend, the director, FCT-DRTS, Wadata Bodinga Aliyu, noted that there would be no need for gridlocks in any part of the FCT if motorists and commuters imbibe the spirit of patience on the roads.

Aliyu pointed out that the FCT has spacious roads to accommodate vehicles and avoid gridlocks, but frowned at the attitude of some motorists and commuters, who are involved in nuisances that create artificial gridlocks.

“Let me say that in the FCT, we don’t have gridlocks. Our roads are so spacious. The road capacity in the territory can carry the number of vehicles. What is causing the gridlocks in parts of the FCT is the attitude of motorists, commuters and other road users. This is because what we have are nuisances of people, which we want to eliminate.”

He explained that the removal of illegal structures around the popular Kado Fish Market became necessary because of series of complaints from the general public about traffic bottlenecks, caused by human activities in the area.

The director revealed that the clearing exercise is being conducted with the cooperation of Kado Fish Market management, traders, tricycle operators, artisans and other stakeholders in the area, such as the police, civil defense officers and other government agencies to ensure the sustainability of the exercise.

Also speaking, the chairman of Tricycles Owners’ Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Kado Fish Market branch, Yusuf Lawan, pledged the support and cooperation of members to ensure free flow of traffic in the area.

