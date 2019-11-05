NEWS
Gridlock: VIOs Urge Motorists, Commuters To Exercise Restraint
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), otherwise known as Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs), has called on motorists, commuters and the general public to exercise restraint on the roads to avoid gridlocks in parts of the territory. Speaking when he monitored the removal of illegal structures at Kado Fish Market, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) at the weekend, the director, FCT-DRTS, Wadata Bodinga Aliyu, noted that there would be no need for gridlocks in any part of the FCT if motorists and commuters imbibe the spirit of patience on the roads.
Aliyu pointed out that the FCT has spacious roads to accommodate vehicles and avoid gridlocks, but frowned at the attitude of some motorists and commuters, who are involved in nuisances that create artificial gridlocks.
“Let me say that in the FCT, we don’t have gridlocks. Our roads are so spacious. The road capacity in the territory can carry the number of vehicles. What is causing the gridlocks in parts of the FCT is the attitude of motorists, commuters and other road users. This is because what we have are nuisances of people, which we want to eliminate.”
He explained that the removal of illegal structures around the popular Kado Fish Market became necessary because of series of complaints from the general public about traffic bottlenecks, caused by human activities in the area.
The director revealed that the clearing exercise is being conducted with the cooperation of Kado Fish Market management, traders, tricycle operators, artisans and other stakeholders in the area, such as the police, civil defense officers and other government agencies to ensure the sustainability of the exercise.
Also speaking, the chairman of Tricycles Owners’ Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Kado Fish Market branch, Yusuf Lawan, pledged the support and cooperation of members to ensure free flow of traffic in the area.
MOST READ
NCC Rallies North-Eastern States On ICT Investment, Others
NCC Prioritises Issues Of Citizens With Special Needs – Danbatta
NIMASA DG Advocates Dedicated Ports For Cargo Delivery
We Are Ready To Tackle Smuggling On Waterways – Customs
WACT Donates Hilux Vehicle To Truckers Association In Onne
Property Registration: HDAN Kicks Against World Bank’s Poor Rating
Don Urges COREN To Identify Distressed Buildings
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Shocking! Man Rapes Grieving Woman In Graveyard
-
OPINION24 hours ago
NNDC, Akpabio And Limit Of Falsehood
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Illegal Firearms: Police Averted PDP’s Plans To Maim Innocent Kogites – APC Campaign Council
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
FG Pledges To Support $12bn Dangote Refinery
-
NEWS24 hours ago
There Are No Evil Spirits In Govt House, Awka – Obiano
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Release Our Head Of Security, Others – PDP
-
OPINION24 hours ago
NERC’s New Tariff Regime And Its Negative Multiplier Effects On Nigerians (1)
-
NEWS24 hours ago
FG Working On New Minimum Pension For Pensioners – Nta