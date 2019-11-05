Hughley Names Atosu, 11 Others For Pre-olympic Games

D’Tigress head coach, Otis Hughley has invited 12 players to camp ahead of the 2020 pre-olympics qualifiers holding in Mozambique from November 14 to 17, 2019.

The list includes United States of America based, Upe Atosu, whose last game for Nigeria was at the 2017 Afro basket final over Senegal. Others are 2019 Afrobasket MVP, Ezinne Kalu; Promise Anumakara, Atonye Nyingifa, Sarah Imovbioh and Evelyn Akhator were included in the 12-man list that also has team captain, Adaora Elonu.

Also, in the list are Aisha Balarabe and Ify Ibekwe whose first international debut was at the 2019 Afrobasket in Senegal as well as Victoria Macaulay.

Elizabeth Balogun who was named in the 2019 Atlantic conference main team while with Georgia Tech University, is also on line to earn her first international cap alongside Pallas Kunnayi-Akpannah who narrowly missed the 2019 Afrobasket party.

Nigeria grouped alongside host- Mozambique and DR Congo in Group A while Senegal will compete against Angola and Mali in Group B will open camp on November 10 in Maputo

According to FIBA, the two group winners will join 14 other teams from Europe, Asia and the Americas to fight for the 10 Olympic slots on offer at the Olympic qualifying tournament.

