IGP Urges Govs To Emulate Buni As Yobe Launches ‘Operation Haba Maza’

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has urged state governors to emulate Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State by supporting the police with logistics that will aid in combating crime and ensure the security of life and property of the people across the country.

The IG made the call during the presentation of 30 brand new Toyota Hilux security surveillance vehicles donated by Yobe state government to the Police and other security agencies, with a view to ensuring effective surveillance of the state.

Adamu also commissioned a special police squad code named operation ‘Haba Maza’ in Yobe state created to tackle security challenges and threats across Yobe state.

The IG said Yobe being a state affected by the activities of terrorists in the North-east, the state need a committed leader that considers the security of live and property of his people as a priority describing the effort of the Governor Buni in supporting the police as clear indication of his commitments towards making Yobe a crime free state.

“Your excellency has demonstrated his determination to prioritize security in Yobe state, by so doing, a worthy security pace has been set and it is my hope that the other state executive governors across the country in general and the North-east zone in particular should emulate this commendable initiative,” he said.

While inspecting the operation ‘Haba Maza’ police squad residential apartment also donated by Yobe State Government, the Inspector General of Police described the support as a morale booster to the officers and men of the Nigerian Police, assuring that with such intervention, police would always give their best in the protection of lives and properties of the citizens at all time.

While launching the vehicles, Governor Buni said though, there was improvement in the security situation across the state, there is the need to re-strategize. He added that this reason among others informed the decision to work together with the Nigerian Police to set up a rapid response squad code named ‘operation Haba maza’ that will be deployed anywhere in the state to tackle these security challenges and threats.

“However, even with the improvement in security across the state, there is still so much work to be done. As we all know, insurgents still periodically infiltrate from neighboring states to carry out attacks against our people. Other criminals also commit other forms of crime, including armed robbery and cattle rustling.

“We know that the officers and men of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies are gallant men and women who are working so hard. ‘Haba Maza’ is a mantra that charges them to surge forward and to go after criminals relentlessly. ‘Haba Maza’ is saying that the gallant officers and men would not allow any breathing space for criminals anywhere in our state,” Buni said.

The governor who charged his people to cooperate with the police and other security operatives by furnishing them with useful information on the hideout of criminals also called on the Inspector General of Police to establish more police outposts in the state and deploy more officers and men to further enhance security and the maintenance of law and order.

