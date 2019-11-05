Inyangete Urges Govt, Developers To Build Durable Homes

The chairman, innovative risk and investment solutions, Prof Charles Inyangete has emphasised the need for government and stakeholders to build homes that are durable and would last for a longer time, adding that affordable housing gap could affect 440 million population or one third of global urban population by 2025.

In his presentation in Abuja titled, ‘Nigeria’s Demography: A Looming Crisis and Challenge for Sustainable Housing Provision and Housing Finance’, he stated that the wider the gap between demand and supply of housing, the greater the number of lives adversely affected, the greater the damage done to Nigeria’s economy. He hinted that Nigeria’s urban population is 49.4%, with estimated growth rate of 6.5 percent annually.

The chairman revealed that Nigeria is set to be the world’s fastest growing country in the remaining part of the century according to United Nations projections, insisting that the country would have one billion population by 2100.

While maintaining that the current housing demand in the country is between 38-44 million units, he noted that Nigeria needed additional 730,000 units annually to reduce the housing deficit.

He said that Nigeria needed N11trn to trim housing deficit according to Centre for Affordable Housing Finance Africa in October 2015, adding that the need for affordable housing globally is pegged at 400 million units, while is between 17 to 23 million units in Nigeria.

Inyangete insisted that 96 million urban households are financially overstretched while 235 million urban households live in substandard housing.

To this end, he noted that 106 million additional low-income households would face the challenge of affordable housing affecting 1.6 billion people, which are about one-third of the urban population by 2025.

Inyangete recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued revised guideline for Primary Mortgage Banks (PMB’s) in 2012.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

