It Will Be Difficult To End Kidnapping In Nigeria – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that it would be difficult to end kidnapping in Nigeria because it has been commercialised.

Wike, made this observation when the district governor of Rotary International, District 9141, Nigeria, Nze Anizor, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

That governor stated that since kidnapping is now a business, it can only be reduced to the barest minimum, saying: “It is now impossible to stop kidnapping in Nigeria. It is now a business. It has been commercialised. “It is now a major business. Everyone must partner with the government to ensure that we reduce it to the barest minimum. But it cannot be totally eradicated.”

He further stated that those involved in kidnapping from security reports range from 16 to 22 years.

Wike said: “Look at what is happening across the country. Kidnapping has taken over all states. When it started here, it was politicized. “But today, it is negatively affecting all states of the federation. Few days ago, a Court of Appeal judge was kidnapped in Benin.

“Before that, a Federal High Court judge was kidnapped. All of us must work together to stop this scourge.”

The governor called on Rotary Nigeria to embark on enlightenment programme to ensure that the youths are educated on the dangers of cultism and kidnapping.

He also urged everyone to be conscious of their environment and take measures to secure themselves, since kidnappers use close workers, family members and associates as informants.

Wike, who commended Rotary Nigeria for their contributions to the development of Rivers State, assured that the state government will continue to partner with them to achieve development goals.

He noted that the Rivers State Government will continue to invest in the security of lives and property, health, education and vital social services.

Earlier, district governor of Rotary International District 9141, Rotarian Nze Anizor described Wike as a rare leader who contributes to the development of the State.

Anizor congratulated the governor on his re-election, saying that it is an opportunity for Wike to do more for Rivers people.

He informed that the Rotary International District 9141 invests about N300million into several humanitarian projects in Rivers State every year.

He said: “Rotary is more inclined to service, rather than complaints. Rotary International is a great partner of government towards development.”

Anizor noted that Rotary International District 9141 has imported a blood equipment worth N30 million for the safe transfusion of blood.

He lauded the Rivers State governor for his investment in the construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt.

