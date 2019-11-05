Kogi/Bayelsa Guber: PDP Cautions INEC Over Deployment Of More Officials

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday declared that the deployment of more Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials with known integrity issues to Kogi and Bayelsa states for the November 16 governorship elections was capable of triggering crisis and jeopardizing the credibility of the electoral process.

The party stated this while cautioning INEC against deployment of extra national commissioners as well as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from other states to Kogi and Bayelsa for the governorship elections in the two states.

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is “instructive to let the INEC hierarchy to know that the PDP already has a due diligence report on each of the commissioners.

“Our party recognises that while some are of clean records in their previous responsibilities, there are others who are known to be of questionable character and fared far below expectations in their responsibility.”

The PDP “cautioned the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to note that the deployment of officials with known integrity issues is capable of triggering crisis and jeopardizing the credibility of the electoral process’’.

“It is also important to state that Kogi and Bayelsa elections present an opportunity for INEC to show that it has become committed to free, fair and credible election without being influenced or manipulated.”

The PDP therefore invited the INEC chairman to “rescue whatever is left of the commission’s image with these elections by allowing the will of the people to prevail.”

