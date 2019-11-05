Labour Urges Nasarawa Govt To Absorb Casual Staff

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Nasarawa State has appealed to the state government to absorb all casual staff currently on its payroll.

NLC chairman in the state, Comrade Yusuf Iya, made the call yesterday in Lafia during the official hand over ceremony to Dogo Shammah, Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism.

According to him, the labour union in the state is totally against casual employment of staff.

“The International Labour Law is against employment of workers on casual basis and the government needs to always obey the law to set a standard for others to follow.

“We therefore call on Governor Abdullahi Sule, the labour friendly governor to permanent the appointment of all casual staff,” the NLC Chairman added.

Iya also called on the government to pay the four months’ salary arrears being owned them, implement over eight years promotion, implement annual increments, pay gratuity to pensioners among others to ensure industrial harmony.

The NLC Chairman however commended the governor for appointing Shammah who was before his appointment, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Assistant Secretary of NLC in the state as a commissioner.

“Most governors would hardly appoint labour leaders to the state executive council, so we must comment those who consider our comrade for appointment,” he added.

He also called on the commissioner not to change for bad given the comfort of his new office.

Similarly, Mrs Juliana Ofoku, the Vice Chairman of NUJ in the state who is the acting Chairman by the exist of Shammah, expressed gratitude to the governor for appointing one of them as a commissioner.

Responding, the commissioner expressed gratitude to the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC), members of NUJ and his friends and associates for the show of love showered on him since his appointment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

