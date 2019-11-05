LASG, Chinese Firms To Collaborate On Establishing Textile Hubs

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has impressed on old and prospective Chinese textile firms operating in the state on the need to set up production factories in the state.

The governor made this appeal yesterday at the official flag off ceremony of the Special Business to Business (B2B) Fair at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair.

According to the governor, the state government will continuously seek collaboration with organisations from Asia prepared to operate in the state by creating the enable environment for businesses to thrive.

Specifically, he said, “We will continue to encourage Chinese textile companies that want to come and invest in Nigeria.”

Speaking further, he said, the Chinese companies must consider establishing textile hubs in Lagos so as to boost the capacity of local participants as this can have rippled positive effect on the economy as a whole.

In his opening remarks, Commercial Counsul of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Mr. Liu Junsheng, said China remains a strong trading partner with Nigeria assuring that the fair affords another opportunity for greater collaboration with businesses within Lagos State and beyond.

National president of the Nigerian Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Aliyu said it is no news that vehicles are now being assembled in Nigeria, and there are various advance automobile workshops in the country, although there is still a lot to be achieved in this sector.

She also added that the Nigerian Textile Industry is no longer what it is used to be, the sector is faced with daunting challenges like smuggling of foreign products, lack of authentic raw materials, and epileptic infrastructures which has affected sustainability for business owners, adding that as regards, Mechatronics, there is need to conduct more research in this field as it centres on technological advancement.

The president of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Ruwase said that China is Nigeria’s largest source of imports and Nigeria is also one of China’s largest trading partners in the Africa.

