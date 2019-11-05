BUSINESS
Luminous Rewards Top Dealers With Dubai Holiday
The Simba Group, distributors of Luminous – the leading brand of inverters and batteries in Nigeria – has rewarded their top dealers with an all-expense-paid family holiday to Dubai. The company invited spouses of the dealers for the first time, on what is now an annual international trip for its channel partners.
The trip included a five-star hotel stay, visit to top tourist attractions in Dubai and various activities to delight the company’s channel partners. Particularly appreciated by the dealers and their spouses, was a Desert Safari, visit to the Dubai Underwater Zoo and visit to the top of the Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world.
Mr Karan Mehta, a Luminous representative who was on the trip said, “This annual holiday has become somewhat of a mainstay of our partner development program as is a unique opportunity for us reward our hard working channel partners for their efforts in building the Luminous brand to the heights it has achieved in Nigeria”.
For this trip, the company followed a stringent short-listing process in which all Luminous dealers were evaluated on several parameters – including overall business volume and commitment to the company’s values with respect to service provision. According to Mr Ravi Srivastava, a Simba Group representative, “The process of shortlisting dealers is always very difficult, because we value each and every one of them. The great thing is that this has become an annual trip, and we hope that many more dealers can qualify for the next one!”
