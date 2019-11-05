Masari’s Next Level Cabinet In Perspective

Following last week’s unveiling of the 17 commissioner designates by Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, expectations of the vast majority are high and justifiable. ANDY ASEMOTA reports that thegovernor has put together a strong team that has what it takes to help him run the state in terms of character, experience and capacity.

Unarguably, Katsina State governor, those who have been nominated by the Aminu Bello Masari-led administration, as commissioner designates are not only his associates but loyalists of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), chieftains and their footsoldiers that were on the prowl during the last general elections. He also nominated persons capable of setting the stage for sustainable development in the state. On the list of the nominees are former two-term speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Yau Umar Gwajo-Gwajo; former commissioner and erstwhile lawmaker, Musa Adamu Funtua, who are among high profile defectors to APC last year as well as no fewer than three former special advisers in the first dispensation of Masari: Dr. Rabe Nasir; Farouk Lawal Jobe and Abdullahi Imam. Others are Tasiu Dandagoro; Dr. Badamasi Lawal Charanchi; Abdulkabir Zakka; Mukhtar Gidado Abdulkadir; Abdulkarim Yahaya Sirika; Rabia Mohammed Daura; Kassim Abdulmuttalab; Usman Nadada; Engr. Yakubu Nuhu Danja; Sani Aliyu Danlami; Mustapha Kanti Bello and Hamza Suleiman Faskari.

Evaluating Masari’s commissionership nominees, it was clear that his motive, besides raising the bar of governance to an olympian height, is to treat groups and individuals fairly, irrespective of previous political affiliations. The nomination of Gwajo-Gwajo and Adamu Funtua could only be symptomatic of the handiwork of a governor in a class of is own with a clear vision. It is on this account that Masari has no choice than to ensure that there

won’t be round pegs in square holes. Governor Masari is not a green horn; he has been tried and tested. He was first sworn in as governor of the state on 29th May 2015 and got inaugurated for a fresh term or four years on May 29, 2019.

There is no gain saying that Masari’s passion to serve and delivers on his electoral promises in the last four years earned him a second term without fuss. His administration’s footprints are spread across the state. Examples abound in his ground-breaking infrastructural development, construction and rehabilitation of schools, roads and hospitals and fighting insecurity, unemployment and poverty among others.

Analysts are of the view that the governor will strive to give an outstanding account of his administration in the current dispensation by bringing his experience to bear on the governance of the state. Against this backdrop many stakeholders feel elated about several names on the list of his commissioner-designates. They are confident that the governor would make the state proud through the quality of persons that will constitute the next level cabinet in Katsina.

LEADERSHIP checks revealed that appointments of some of the nominees are strategic in more than one way. For example, the appointments of Gwajo-Gwajo and Adamu Funtua, formers PDP chieftains who defeated to APC, will no doubt placate the leaders and faithful of the opposition party that joined the ruling party in their numbers and worked for the resounding success of the APC in the last elections. Their appointments, no doubt, also serves as a bait to attract others that may wish to defeat the ruling party.

Different stakeholders have showered encomiums on Masari for considering member of the about to inaugurated state executive council worthy of their appointments and charged them to regard the honour as another call to service by doing everything possible with their ability to put in their best. Despite the political undercurrents that were at play in constituting the state executive council, what you cannot take away from any of the nominees is their qualification first of all, on the basis of competence and experience which pundits believe the commission would show through their achievements. Jobe, Imam, Dandagoro and among others were part of the first administration of Gov Masari adjudged by the majority of Katsina electorate to have done well and deserve to share in the glory as part of the team.

A source privy to the horse trading during the nomination of the

commissioner designates said the emergence of Abdulkarim Yahaya Sirika and Rabiu Mohammed Daura, a niece of President Buhari, has the evident blessing of the presidency to ensure a united ruling party in the state.

“This is a government that is focused on making the ruling party

attractive to all stakeholders in the state. That is the idea behind

young brains like Kassim Abdulmuttalab, Mustapha Kaita Bello and Nuhu Yakubu Danja in the cabinet,” said an APC leader who did not want his name in print.

He further maintained that the 17 commissionership nominees and over a dozen special advisers so far appointed by Masari into the state executive council followed popular demand after wide consultations which helped to gauge how much ground had been covered and what the council members would bring to bear in delivering his electioneering promises. While reacting to the screening of the 17 commissionership nominees, a former director of education and social services in the local government service of the state, Abdul Bawa-Dutsinma, praised the governor’s choice of highly qualified experts, technocrats and credible politicians as members of the state administrative machinery.

Bawa-Dutsinma, who is also the Sarkin Labarin Maradin Katsina, expressed appreciation on the re-nomination of among others, the former finance commissioner, Mukhtar Gidado Abdulkadir, for their contributions to the development of the state. The veteran journalist said the good track record of Muktar under Masari stewardship from 2015 to 2019 includes regular payments of staff salaries, pension and gratuities of retirees in the state and local government services. On his part, former head of local government administration until he retired three years ago, Alhaji Ibrahim Dalhat, who witnessed the screening of some of the nominees, hailed the capabilities of the erstwhile top government functionaries in discharging the various responsibilities of the previous positions they held in the past as a pointer to their current relevance.

“I have every confidence they will give a helping hand to this present administration in tackling some of the most pressing economic and social challenges that we are now witnessing.

“The essence of appointing these capable people is simply to assist government is bringing ideas and experience in running of the government and that is why I have every reason to believe that those I witnessed their screening today have the capability to assist this government in curbing some of the challenges,” said Dalhat.

Task Ahead

Admittedly, Masari administration has achieved a lot in terms infrastructure, human development, peace and security among other areas, particularly education, agriculture and healthcare. If one looks around katsina, one will readily agree that the current dispensation must have a paradigm shift. It must shift from infrastructure and find a way of creating job opportunities because of the level of unemployment. The administration also needs to deal with the paradox of a state known to be very rich in terms of mineral resources and farm produce yet a huge chunk of its citizens are poor. As the next level cabinet makes an inroad into the executive arm, it is expected to tackle headlong the enormous challenges of unemployment and poverty. In achieving this, the swag-song among the populace is that Masari must among other bold initiatives focus on reinvigorating the severely impaired local government councils in the state and sort the problem of scores of thousands of victims of banditry who are taking shelter in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps or in the homes of their friends or relatives in agony. It is generally believed by the citizens of the state that Masari has performed creditably well in the area of security, infacts a matter of fact, he accorded security topmost priority in his second dispensation, aside providing other basic amenities.

“His government is doing a lot in the area of fighting insecurity; there is no much problem in that area again since the government entered into dialogue with bandits and Fulani leaders. However, the government should create a department or a ministry to handle issues of security. I know there are many security and military formations in the state, but we need at least a department which will take care of issues of security, especially the problem of victims or banditry.

“The federal government has created a ministry for humanitarian

affairs; the state government should have a similar ministry that

should oversee issues of security and humanitarian affairs. If

government cannot create such a ministry or department at the state level because of paucity of funds, it should give additional

empowerment to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) because there is a lot of problem; many people have been displaced from their communities,” Musa Saidu, a former senior cadre staff in the service of the state government advised.

It is against this background that the government has been commended for appointing into his cabinet those that will put in their best to complement his efforts.

“Many of the commissioner nominees are the real politicians that can accommodate everybody and are ready to go an extra mile for the success of this dispensation because they have political ambitions.

“With these calibres of the people that were formerly PDP leaders now in the next level cabinet, the government is trying to cripple opposition and give erstwhile pillars of PDP a sense of belonging in APC.

“Now we have seen the calibre of the incoming executive council members, we are waiting for their postings before we can predict their performances because there are some very sensitive ministries that deserve only the right persons to function successfully,” a chieftain of the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) said.

He also corroborated the view of many keen observers that there is a general acceptance of the fact that the list of commissioner nominees is welcomed by a vast majority of the populace.

His words: “People are satisfied with the list, everybody has been carried along, and nobody is left behind. If you look at the list of the special advisers and commissioner-designates, government has compensated everybody now.

“It has accommodated everybody because there are at least 21 special advisers now and 17 commissioners while you can’t even count how many special assistants we have. Government is trying to accommodate everybody because of the fear that if it doesn’t, there may be problem before 2023 general elections when some people may have to go their separate ways.”

He pointed out that the major task before the government administrative machinery is poverty alleviation, saying Masari had on assumption of office vowed to focus on human capital development. He emphasized that Masari didn’t come on board to focus on infrastructure but to build people for human development because the insecurity confronting parts of the North including Katsina is not unconnected with poverty.

He said; “the state executive council has to create job opportunities to reduce the level of unemployment. Other tasks before this administration are issues of agriculture and local government councils because the councils are virtually dead now. It is very, very important to appoint somebody who is going to help in reviving our local governments.”

It is on record that even the state’s House of Assembly committee on local government and emirate affairs has decried the fate of the local governments despite the appointment of transition committees to pilot their affairs. Describing the fortunes of local councils in the state as unfortunate, a stalwart of APC, who did not want his name in print because he had no authority to speak to the press, hinted that the former speaker of the House of Assembly turned commissioner nominee, Ya’u umar Gwajo-Gwajo, had been penciled down to head the state ministry of local government.

he stated that: “I believe if he is posted to the ministry, he will

definitely use his wealth of experience in addressing the problems of the councils because he started from the grassroots as a councillor and later chairman of local government before he was elected as member of the state legislature and later Speaker for eight years”.

Lending his weight to this view, Ibrahim Dalhatu said: “If you look at Gwajo-Gwajo in particular, his experience is purely people-oriented; he has ways of bringing people to together. The various positions he held in the past will give him the capability to run that ministry effectively.”

As many pundits applaud Masari’s vision for Katsina, his administration however has a herculean task of putting smiles on the faces of Katsina people and making them proud. There is no doubt that he has chosen commissioners and special advisers on the basis of the agenda he has for the people who have high hopes that the fame Midas touch he so far brought to bear on his tour of duty as chief executive of the state will continue to show through his administration achievements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

