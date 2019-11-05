N14bn NZESCO Fund Still Under Investigation–Minister

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo yesterday revealed that the N14 billion budgeted for the Nigeria Special Economic Zones Company (NSEZCO) was still under investigation.The minister clarified that the money was still intact and in custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The minister said NSEZCO is not a private company but a company set up by the ministry of industry, trade and investment in cooperation with private investors.

Adebayo gave the clarifications before the chairman of the senate committee on appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau yesterday in Abuja.

He said the whole concept in setting up the company was to have specialised zones where special industrial activities would take place. According to him, the setting up of the company had Federal Executive Council (FEC)’s approval, and presidential endorsement.

He also disclosed that at the moment, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) , the Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies were investigating the matter .

“Nobody has touched a dime from the money and it is being investigated by the appropriate security agencies.

“We believe the federal government should hold a share in the company and we have stepped down plans because investigation is still ongoing on the matter but once the investigation is concluded, we will look at the proper manner in which the money should be set up.

“Where there are mistakes, it will be corrected such that the government will hold a proper share and the private investors too will hold a proper share .

Earlier, the chairman of the senate committee on appropriation , Senator Jibrin Barau, said the attention of the senate committee was drawn to the alleged misappropriation N14 billion budgeted to a private company (NZSECO) and it became a matter in the senate more so as the company is a private entity.

There were allegations that the former minister, Okechukwu Enelamah had illegally and fraudulently transferred N14.37billion from the capital account of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to a private company- Nigeria Special Economic Zones Company.

The minister was also accused of changing the identity of the private company, it was discovered that the company’s real name was Nigeria Sez Investment Company Limited and not Nigeria Special Economic Zones Company ((NSEZCO).

