NEWS
NCC Rallies North-Eastern States On ICT Investment, Others
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has taken discussion on the need for states to encourage Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment drive, digital innovation and local content development in the digital ecosystem to the north-eastern geo-political zone of the country.
This was the highlight at the ‘Emerging Tech Research & Innovation Forum’ organised by the commission at the library auditorium, American University of Nigeria, (AUN), Yola, Adamawa, where the governors of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states from the geo-political zone were duly represented.
The two-day forum with the theme ‘Developing Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem: Imperative for Improving Local Content’, which started on October 30, 2019, brought together key players in the ICT value chain to deliberate and suggest policy directions, regulatory frameworks and strategies to further facilitate innovation, stimulate market growth and create value in the industry in the geo-political zone.
Speaking at the forum, the executive vice chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said ICT leads as the new engine of economic growth which must be taken very seriously to drive development in the region, stressing that the northern states needed to embrace ICT investment drive in a bid to fulfill President Muhammadu Buhari’s ICT development drive.
Represented by the deputy director, new media and information security, NCC, Chidi he maintained that ICT adoption drive, which has become the new economic model for the country, would continue to shape the future of global economies, underscoring the need for states in Nigeria to key into the new economic order.
According to Danbatta, the forum was designed to advance NCC’s agenda of promoting ICT innovation, tech entrepreneurship and facilitate local development while leveraging on the power of digital technology to position Nigeria’s 21st century digital revolution.
“This forum is in continuation of the commission’s nationwide support scheme for adoption of tech ecosystem for local content growth and the nation’s economic landscape,” he pointed out.
In his address, the executive commissioner, technical services, NCC, Ubale Maska who was represented at the forum by the director, research and development, NCC, Ephraim Nwokonneya said “we must all support Mr. President’s Next Level Agenda of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years through the adoption of emerging technology trends across local economic fronts in all states of the federation.”
The forum featured two panel discussions on “Innovation Hubs as the Fulcrum of Local Content Development, Digital inclusion and Wealth Creation, Employment and National Economic Development” and “Legislative and Government Support for Enhancing Tech Ecosystem in Nigeria.”
