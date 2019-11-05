NERC’s New Tariff Regime And Its Negative Multiplier Effects On Nigerians (2)

To make matters worse, and in support of the argument that the tariff increase should not be allowed to stand is the fact that there is disparity in the electricity tariff payable in the Northern states and the tariffs payable in the Southern states, with that of the north remarkably higher. One cannot understand the economic, political or social wisdom of this discriminatory tariff against the northern states, especially when all economic indicators and human development indices prove that poverty level is higher in the north than the south.

I would, at this juncture, like to advise the Minister of Power, under whose purview is the NERC, to consider the following suggestions, among others, as a matter of urgency:

(a) Forward a specific bill to the National Assembly criminalizing any acts of vandalization of power supply infrastructure and energy theft with zero tolerance against perpetrators. Similar action has succeeded in the oil and gas sector when security agencies (and especially the Civil Defense Corps) were charged with the special responsibility of monitoring and apprehending perpetrators and charging them to court without recourse to the oil companies;

(b) Immediate establishment of Electricity Tariff Equalization Fund to ensure uniform electricity tariff across the country as is the case with petrol and petroleum products. This would ensure equity and fairness in the sector and make electricity accessible to all and sundry;

(c) The Federal Government should direct all state governments to subsidize electricity costs of the rural communities as a means of reducing rural-urban migration and at the same time assisting Discos in recovering payments for electric power supplied and consumed by the rural populace; and

(d) The Federal Government should embark on investment in cheaper energy sources such as solar, nuclear and or hydro as against our current over dependence on fossil fuels with the resultant effect of making the cost of electricity power among the highest in the world.

At this juncture, I would want to thank President Buhari for signing an agreement with his Russian counterpart at the recently held Russia-Africa Economic Summit for the establishment of a nuclear power plant in the country. As is the case the world over, when established, this would drastically bring down the cost of electricity across the country.

In view of the foregoing, I would like to observe that the New Market Rule will most certainly hurt all Discos (North and South in spite of tariff disparity which favours the Southern Discos). The new market rule which expects Distribution Companies to pay their Market Operator (MO) bill in full will definitely hamper their abilities to function effectively.

Considering the poor electricity bills payment culture of Nigerians, many Distribution Companies presently always struggle to pay even half of their MO and NBET invoices. Added to this, is the pressure to also pay taxes, insurance costs, salaries and wages, and other overheads which force them to devise paying the invoices and other statutory obligations in part.

Compelling the Discos to pay Market Operator bills in full will certainly make it near impossible for them to meet up with their other obligations, prompt payment of salaries and wages inclusive, and is, therefore, not in the best interest of the industry as this can give rise to industrial dispute with labour unions as was the case recently with the Kaduna Disco. In my view, in order to ensure continued viability of the power sector, NERC must, as a matter of urgency, reconsider its stance and allow for flexibility in market invoices settlement since most Discos presently achieve only 30% to 40% collection efficiency.

It is in these regards, therefore, I call on the Hon. Minister of Power and NERC to urgently reconsider and approve a reversal of this recent enforcement of an Article in the Act establishing it, and at the same time drop all threats of license withdrawal from the 8 Discos. This is not only necessary but vital if the momentum so far gathered in our nation’s drive to industrialisation is not to be jeopadised.

– Engr Tambari wrote from Wuse 2, Abuja.

