NGO To Co-host Africa’s Women Conference In Morocco

An Abuja-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), Helpline Foundation for the Needy, has said that it would be part of hosting the third edition of the Africa Women Conference (AWC), holding in Morocco in the third week of November, 2019.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja at the weekend, president of the foundation, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, explained that the third edition of the conference would consolidate on the gains of previous editions, which aimed at building Africa where every woman’s potential is fully harnessed for the growth and development of the continent.

Ahmadu, maintained that the conference provides a platform for African women from the formal and non-formal sectors of the economy to deliberate on and adopt action plans that would deliver rapid growth and development in Africa.

She recalled that the conference was an initiative of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, in collaboration with the Echoes Africa Initiatives, New York, adding that the third edition is being organised in partnership with the International Centre for Diplomacy Morocco.

She stressed the need for uniting African women for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa, just as she affirmed that the nongovernmental organisations were focused on providing relief and economic empowerment for the less privileged in the society.

“The AWC was borne out of the realization that the 2030 target set for the Sustainable Development Goals as adopted by the United Nations in 2015 cannot be achieved without the commitment, inclusion and collective action of women at the national, regional and global level.

“The annual AWC is one of the most important annual gatherings of experts, institutions, corporate organizations and individuals promoting the growth, stability and development of African women. The aim of this conference is to set agendas and viable options through which stakeholders in the African polity can channel the various resources available to African women towards the sustainable development of the continent.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

