Nigeria Must Factor Spirituality, Morality Into Governance – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that until spirituality and morality are included in governance for the development of the country, Nigeria will not reach where it is supposed to be.
Obasnajo who was speaking in Makurdi during the ground breaking ceremony of the School For Special Children at Igbor, Gwer local government area of Benue State also commended the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi on its move to put smiles on the faces of the down trodden who he said were neglected by the society.
The former President who attributed the humanitarian gesture done by the Catholic
Church to the biblical injunction where Christ said “when I was hungry you did not give
me food, naked you did not clothed me,” said the church should count on him in the success of the programme.
"In Nigeria today we are not really where we should be and we will not be able to be
where we should be, unless we take spirituality and morality alongside governance. I am very much at home and encouraged with the statement of the governor that here in Benue State the Catholic Church and the state is working together as partners for the growth and development of the state," he said.
The erstwhile president who enjoined citizens to engage in massive agriculture emphasised that there is no alternative to agriculture for the development of the country
economically.
“Every state in Nigeria, whether an oil producing state or oil consuming state, we will all eat, oil is a wasting asset, the oil we get from the ground can go at anytime but land where food is produce from can never vanish.
I believe one of the things we should lay emphasis in this country is agriculture because there is no alternative to agriculture which will help in the development and progress of our country economically,” he said.
Earlier, Governor Ortom, who welcomed the former president to the state, described him as the father of farmers in the country and as the food basket of the country, Benue is also the home of farmers. Ortom however described the Catholic Church in the state as being supportive of the government, saying the church has been working together to complement each other.
In a welcome address the Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Anadgbe disclosed that the project, which would span five years, was borne out of his desire to cater for children living with various forms of disabilities who are often neglected.
The Bishop who lamented the neglect of children with special needs especially in the area of education said, being physically challenged is not in any way their fault adding that they are human beings created by God.
According to Bishop Anagbe over N800 million will be needed for the execution of the project. N14bn In NEPZA's 2017 Budget Was Not For Private Coy – Ministry
