COVER STORIES
Nigeria To Earn More From Oil As PMB Signs Deep Offshore Act
President Muhammadu Buhari has ended 25 years of futile efforts by Nigeria to have a fair and equitable share of income from oil as he signed the amended Deep Offshore Act in London yesterday.
The president said that his landmark action would lead to 200 million Nigerians receiving “a fair return on the surfeit of resources of our lands…”
His spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, who issued a statement on the event, said: “Today is an important day for all Nigerians – but particularly the young generation.
“Today, I signed into law the amended Deep Offshore Act. Nigeria will now receive its fair, rightful and equitable share of income from our own natural resources for the first time since 2003.
“In that year, oil prices began a steep increase to double – and at times – triple over the following decade.
“All this time, Nigeria has failed to secure its equitable share of the proceeds of oil production, for all attempts to amend the law on the distribution of income have failed. That is, until today.
“Rapid reductions in the cost of exploration, extraction and maintenance of oil fields had occurred over these 25 years, at the same time as sales prices have risen.
“A combination of complicity by Nigerian politicians and feet-dragging by oil companies has, for more than a quarter-century, conspired to keep taxes to the barest minimum above $20 per barrel – even as now the price is some three times the value.
“Today, this changes. For the first time under our amended law, 200 million Nigerians will start to receive a fair return on the surfeit of resources of our lands. Increased income will allow for new hospitals, schools, infrastructure and jobs.
“Today marks a new and beneficial relationship with our oil company partners: one that benefits all -starting with the Nigerian people,” he said.
The chief of staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, was present at the signing of the Act.
