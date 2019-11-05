Nigerians Urged To Help The Less Privileged

Nigerians have been charged to give generously to the less privileged so that the country can be a better place for all. The admonition was given yesterday in a sermon at the 10th year memorial thanksgiving service for the late Ezinne Lolo Jessie Nwabaraku Nwachukwu at St. James Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja.

A lay reader (clergywoman) of the church, Mrs Felicia Ike, who spoke on: “The grace of giving – giving cheerfully and proportionately,” declared that is one of the ways Christians can make heaven.

Ike told the congregation that giving is an expression of love and care for others.

“Like the apostles of old did by sharing willingly and freely with one another as well as solving the problems and challenges of others, I urge you to emulate them by being your brothers’ keepers.”

She particularly recommended the lifestyle of Apostle Paul to the faithful, saying that he demonstrated concern for others through giving, adding that because “God gave His dear son first, we are expected to give. But no matter what you give you cannot out give God who gave His only begotten son to die on the cross for our sins.”

Ike added that God does not just appreciate the quantity but the quality of gifts, citing the case of Cain and Abel in the Bible to buttress her assertion.

The lay reader stressed that God accepted Abel’s sacrifice but rejected Cain’s because he was not sincere in his offering to God.

“There is always a spiritual return for every good gift. You don’t need to be a multi-millionaire before you give. Those things you regard as useless are beneficial to others. So give it out, but give cheerfully and God will reward you bountiful,” she said.

The vicar of the church, Venerable A. Ukadjiofor, eulogised the late Ezinne Jessie Nwachukwu for the life she lived and those she helped. He also thanked the family for remembering her death after 10 years and urged them to keep her legacies alive.

He first son and veteran journalist, Dr. Obinna Nwachukwu, said that the death of his mother on November 4, 2009, the same day he was born, shattered all his celebration plans. “Although death is inevitable, that my mother died on the day she gave birth to me, still baffles me,” he said.

Born in 1926 to the late Mr and Mrs Ukabiala Anosike of Eziala Obizi in Ezinihitte Mbaise local government of Imo State, Lolo Jessie Nwachukwu was the first among five children in the family. Her birth came after a long delay, which made her parents to name her “Nwabaraku” (meaning in Igbo, ‘a child that cost money to get’).

