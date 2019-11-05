NIMC Enrols 38m Nigerians In Its Database

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said it has enroled 38 million Nigerians into the National Identity Numbers (NIN) as at November 4, 2019.

The Director General/CEO NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, disclosed this at the Pre-Bid Conference for “Prospective Data Collection Service Providers on the Digital Identity Ecosystem Project” organised by NIMC, yesterday in Abuja.

The Pre-Bid Conference brought participates in the data capturing services of the digital identity ecosystem to boost the enrollment of Nigerians into the National Identity Database across the country.

Aziz said, “The world is focusing on Digital identity as can be seen in the Sustainable Development Goal 16.9, provide legal identity for all, including birth registration by 2030.

“This means that we have just about 11 years to the deadline, thus far, the commission has successfully registered and issued unique IDs to about 38 million Nigerians out of the country’s population estimated to about 187 millions.

“Even with the significant strides made in the last four years, the task ahead of us is huge and require the full collaboration, commitment and support of all stakeholders including everyone,” he said.

According to him, NIMC has been on the journey to provide identification for all Nigerian citizens and legal residents for some years now so as to enable government and service providers verify individual’s identity on demand and at point of service delivery.

He noted that Nigeria’s existing foundational identification systems which comprised of the National ID system and the Civil Registration suffer from low coverage across the population and the federal government incurs significant costs due to fragmented identification landscape.

He further said that the issues of card are a 59 years challenge, which NIMC is trying to address within three to four years.

He urged Nigerians to focus on the National Identity Numbers (NIN) and not the card.

He added that we live in a digital economy and the national identification number that is 11 digits which is generated and given to everybody, is much more important than what few people are saying about the ID card.

“ID slip which have the NIN is the important requirement and can be used in any organisation, we don’t have anything like temporary or permanent in the language of NIMC,” he added.

Speaking on the NIMS Enrolment Process, the general manager of Operations, Umar Abdul-Hamid, said the enrollment is free and is important for all Nigerians.

He urged those that have enrolled to call *346#, using a phone number given during enrolment to get NIN number.

